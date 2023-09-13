Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay’s reason for why Rams beat the Seahawks

“There’s just been a great attention to detail, there’s been a great willingness to be accountable and coachable,” McVay said. “These guys love playing football with their teammates. They’re continuing to come together as a team, which is the most important thing. Football is supposed to be a fun game and I think we play our best when they’re enjoying it.”

Many players went down to injury in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and one of the biggest was Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins. He left the game with an Achilles tear on Sunday and is out for the rest of the season, so plenty of fantasy football managers will be looking for a replacement on the waiver wire.

With the RB well close to dry, is it worth picking up Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams from the wire?