Random Ramsdom: Does LA have a new number one RB?

Kryen Williams and Cam Akers because the Los Angeles Rams scored three rushing touchdowns. Williams had two and Akers had one. Going into the season the thought was that Akers would be the number one running back and he had more carries so he might be. Williams sure turned some heads though.

Which RB do you think this team will rely on going forward? The players will have to hope they can stay healthy and avoid the injury bug.

Week Two and the San Francisco 49ers

“STOCK UP RB - Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams This one was a complete shocker, not that he played, but he was the clear favorite (and better) running back for the Rams in Week 1. The yards per carry weren’t high, but Williams gained 52 tough yards on 15 carries and punched in two touchdowns. Williams was explosive when he touched the ball and did well in pass protection. He played a whopping 53 snaps compared to Cam Akers’ 28. Williams also ran 29 routes compared to Akers’. Williams got off to a slow start as a rookie dealing with injuries and could never find his footing. By the time he started to get reps later on in the 2022 season, Akers began to ascend as one of the top backs in fantasy football. This season is a much different story as Williams, at least for now, looks like the new RB1 in Los Angeles.”

Matthew Stafford Monday!

According to @TruMediaSports, he ranks third in the NFL in passing yards (334) after Week 1. Additionally, he has the 2nd-best offensive grade for a QB (91.1) and the 2nd-best passing grade (90.3), according to @PFF. (Before MNF) pic.twitter.com/LXjH5ktAex — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) September 11, 2023

“In an absolutely baffling display of usage, Williams out-snapped Cam Akers 52-26 on Sunday (that’s exactly double, for the math-averse), but Akers out-carried Williams 22-15. That’s right, Akers had a carry on 22 of his 26 snaps. I doubt Sean McVay will make that a consistent trend, given how predictable it would make the offense. And it certainly doesn’t help that Akers averaged an abysmal 1.3 yards per carry on his 22 attempts (29 yards total). Oh, and apparently this is the waiver wire of two-TD running backs, because Kyren had one from the literal goal line and one from 7 yards out against the Seahawks. We’ll need another couple weeks to get a true sense of LA’s plans (or maybe we’ll just never figure them out), but Williams must be rostered in the meantime.”

Put the League on notice. pic.twitter.com/joHhlUiHuY — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 11, 2023

“Tyler Higbee, captain, guy that really is a glue guy for this football team,” head coach Sean McVay said. “It was a huge play that he made 30 yards down the sideline with a good player in (Seahawks safety Julian) Love in coverage on him. He and Matthew had a great rapport on that route.”

Williams owes Higbee a steak dinner, as he was a key run-blocking factor on both of his rushing touchdowns.”

“The Los Angeles Rams were unwatchable last season. Injuries depleted the team, and after starting the 2022 campaign at 3-3, the Rams lost their next six games and were out of the division and playoff hunt by mid-November. Just one year after climbing to the NFL mountain top and winning Super Bowl LVI, the Rams finished 5-12. Entering the season, the spotlight was off LA, but after an under-the-radar thrashing of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, the Rams look like a team out for redemption.

We got some pure, uncut Matthew Stafford today. pic.twitter.com/nb16aQdDvl — Robert Mays (@robertmays) September 11, 2023

Matthew Stafford was back to his normal form to open the season. Although he didn’t throw any touchdowns, Stafford completed 63 percent of his passes for 334 yards and zero interceptions. It was a solid performance for Stafford in the Rams’ 30-13 win over the Seahawks. LA dominated this game in nearly every aspect on both sides.”