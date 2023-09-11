Day after rumors of trade interest in Matthew Stafford, Jets lose Aaron Rodgers to injury

Barely 24 hours after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the New York Jets were talking to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason about a Matthew Stafford trade prior to completing deal for Aaron Rodgers, the puzzle pieces have shifted again. Four plays into his career with the Jets, Rodgers was sacked by former Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd and was soon carted to the locker room. X-rays on Rodgers ankle came back negative, but Rapoport reported minutes after New York’s 22-16 overtime win against the Bills that the Jets fear an Achilles injury for their star quarterback.

If that is the case, the Jets will not have Rodgers for the rest of the 2023 season, to say the least.

#Jets believe it’s an Achilles injury for QB Aaron Rodgers, source say. MRI tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sn5FZyFG6k — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2023

Now the Jets may be wondering if they should have made a better offer for Stafford, who just had one of his best games as a member of the Rams on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, and not only because he was efficient and consistently completing downfield passes.

Also because he was doing it without Cooper Kupp and behind an offensive line working together for the first time.

Trading Stafford is no longer a consideration for L.A. after the win on Sunday, but it clearly was in the offseason. The Jets will have to start Zach Wilson for the time being if the MRI confirms their worst fears about Rodgers, which means that the Jets will be back on the market for a quarterback. New York’s number three option would technically be Tim Boyle, who is on the practice squad.

But the Jets will be linked to any trade rumors that happen between now and the October 31st deadline, as well as free agents like Carson Wentz and the currently-retired Tom Brady.

New York poured their hearts into acquiring Rodgers so that they could have playoff success now while their defense is so good. It may not work with Rodgers, so what will they do next? It seems like the ship on Stafford has sailed, something that the Jets may regret for a long time.