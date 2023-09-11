MNF: Aaron Rodgers makes Jets debut against Bills

The New York Jets had a lot of key elements that would comprise a good football team even before acquiring Aaron Rodgers, so because they now have a future Hall of Fame quarterback with gas in the tank, that’s why I am picking them to beat the Buffalo Bills and the spread on Monday Night Football.

The Jets are 2.5-point underdogs at home against the Bills, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

With a top-five defense that features players like Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner, and C.J. Mosley, the Jets should at least be able to contain Buffalo’s offense enough to stay in the game. It’s having Rodgers throwing to Garrett Wilson and having both Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook in the backfield that could help New York not only win the -2.5 point spread, but the game.

It won’t be an easy task, but that’s my pick on Tallysight for Monday Night Football. What’s your pick? Let us know in the comments and talk about Monday Night Football in the thread below with other Rams fans.