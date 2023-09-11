Random Ramsdom: Who was your Week One MVP in LA’s win over Seattle?

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a very exciting game for Rams fans. A number of players stepped up for this win. Tutu Atwell, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Matthew Stafford, the young players on the defense and Aaron Donald himself.

Everyone made plays, everyone contributed to this win.

Who was your MVP for this game?

Please let us know in the comments below

“The Rams needed heroes, players who could find that reservoir of inner strength to exceed expectations. Fortunately, despite the Rams entering the game as a road dog, players showed up and really made this a thriller. So who really showed up in a big way in Week 1? We have five such players who should be considered for your Week 1 MVP: Option V: Tutu Atwell Without WR Cooper Kupp, the LA Rams needed a big game from the little receiver, and Tutu Atwell delivered. By late in the third quarter, Tutu Atwell had hauled in three of five passes for 69 yards, including a 44-yard bomb in the third quarter that led to the Rams scoring a go-ahead TD score. Stats line: 6 receptions | 8 targets | 119 yards | Longest reception 44 yards Option IV: RB Kyren Williams With two minutes to go in the third quarter, the LA Rams slippery running back had racked up just 36 yards on 11 carries, for an average of just 3.2 yards per run. But while he was not chewing up huge chunks of field at a time, he was unstoppable in the Red Zone, breaking the plane twice in two RZ possessions.”

Most receiving yards for a Ram in their rookie NFL debut ‼️



️ @AsapPuka pic.twitter.com/w7dESgrtF9 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 10, 2023

“Every team is new. We happen to have a lot of young guys on our team, a lot of rookies that have come in and done a heck of a job and earned roles on our football team,” Stafford said. “They are going to be big parts of our season and that’s exciting.” But Seattle’s season was very different. The Seahawks began last year with thoughts of being near the bottom of the league after trading away their franchise quarterback in a blockbuster deal, but leaving them with no bonafide signal caller to count on. No one talked about Geno Smith being able to carry the team to the playoffs. But that’s exactly what happened as Smith had a career season and earned a new contract and the label “starting quarterback” for the foreseeable future.”