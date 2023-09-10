Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith makes admission about Rams after the game

In case you didn’t already know, the Rams were more prepared to win on Sunday than the Seattle Seahawks. If you needed any reassurance about that, take it from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who admitted after the game that the Rams “wanted it more” during L.A.’s 30-13 trouncing of Seattle in Week 1.

Smith said that the Rams “were playing harder” and his sentiment was echoed by Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf after the game, also saying that the Rams wanted to win more than Seattle did.

This ain’t good: Geno Smith said the Rams “wanted it more” than his #Seahawks



“It just looked like they were playing harder.”



Asked if if this should, thus, be a wake-up call. His answer:@thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/9UuW3MaBSN — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 11, 2023

Geno Smith had his worst start since taking over as the replacement for Russell Wilson, going 16-of-26 for 112 yards. He had fewer passing yards than Rams receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell had receiving yards, with each gaining 119 through the air on passes from Matthew Stafford.

Not many people were expecting the Rams to win, but the Rams were expecting the Rams to win. And they did 30-13. Just ask the Seahawks: L.A. wanted it more.