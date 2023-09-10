Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, Week 1: Quarter 4 Game thread for Rams fans

The Los Angeles Rams are leading the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 17-13.

The Rams started the second half on offense. Van Jefferson dropped what would’ve been a long gain. Tutu Atwell would make a big catch setting up LA in the redzone. Kyren Williams would have a nice run and score his second touchdown of the game.

LA would take a 14-13 lead after the extra point with just under nine minutes to go in the third quarter. Seattle would be forced to punt on their next possession giving the Rams the ball back with a chance to increase their lead. The Rams would do exactly that and kick a field goal with just under three minutes to go in the third quarter.

LA took a 17-13 lead. The Rams defense would hold the Seahawks again and force them to punt with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter. The third quarter would come to a close as Matthew Stafford completed a QB sneak for a first down.

We go to the fourth quarter.

