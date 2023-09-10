Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, Week 1: Quarter 3 Game thread for Rams fans

The Los Angeles Rams are trailing the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 13-7.

The second quarter started with a Seattle offensive possession, and they once again drove down the field. Kenneth Walker had some powerful runs and Geno Smith distributed the ball well. With about nine minutes remaining in the half Smith found DK Metcalf for Seattle’s first touchdown of the season. Seahawks led 10-7.

LA’s second drive of the season was not nearly as productive as their first. The Rams would punt the ball back to Seattle on a 4th and 16. Smith and Walker continued to move the chains and the Seahawks would tack on another field goal to increase their lead to 13-7.

LA tried to respond with a drive of their own but it stalled out. The Rams would attempt a field goal and it would be blocked setting up Seattle to score again with under two minutes remaining in the half.

LA would catch a lucky break when Jason Meyers missed a 39 yard field goal. The Rams had a chance to score but Brett Maher missed a 64 yard field goal.

We go to halftime and the Rams should start the second half with the ball.

