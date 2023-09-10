Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, Week 1: Quarter 2 Game thread for Rams fans

The Los Angeles Rams are leading the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 7-3.

Seattle started the game on offense and drove down the field. They would eventually settle for a field goal, but this gave the sea birds their first points of the season and also gave them a lead over LA.

The Rams took the field with their own offense. Without Cooper Kupp it is no secret LA’s offense will need other players to step up. Cam Akers and Kyren Williams had some positive runs. Matthew Stafford made some nice throws. Williams would finish the drive with a rushing score giving the Rams their first touchdown of the season.

After a successful extra point LA led 7-3 with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter. Seattle should have the ball to to start the second quarter

