Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, Week 1: Game thread for Rams fans

The Los Angeles Rams are 0-0 and they start their season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. The Rams went 0-2 against the Seahawks in 2022, but both games were close and L.A. was extremely short-handed in both contests. Can Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald lead a team of rookies and new starters to an upset win on the road?

The Rams will be without Cooper Kupp for at least four games, as Sean McVay placed the star receiver on IR with what is being called a hamstring injury. Kupp missed more than a month of training camp before leaving practice with the injury and was never back to being himself.

The Seahawks will not have safety Jamal Adams, who has missed every game since Week 1 of last season due to a quad injury. Otherwise, Seattle looks to be near full strength and will feature two first round rookies in cornerback Devon Witherspoon (who is questionable, so maybe they won’t) and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Talk about the game right here with your fellow Rams fans!