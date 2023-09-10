Random Ramsdom: As many as 13 Rams rookies set to make NFL debut

The Los Angeles Rams could feature as many as 13 rookies in their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

We know that Byron Young, Steve Avila, and Puka Nacua will have key roles on offense and defense. It sounds as though Kobie Turner should be a regular part of the defensive tackle rotation. And we know that longsnapper Alex Ward will be teaming up with Ethan Evans on punts.

That makes for at least six.

There’s also cornerback Tre Tomlinson, edge rusher Nick Hampton, and running back Zach Evans. They could be closer to action than some other Rams rookies.

Less likely to see the field is tackle Warren McClendon, if he’s even active. There’s also tight end Davis Allen, defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson, and safety Jason Taylor.

We won’t see Stetson Bennett, as he’s too injured to play. The team placed sixth round pick Ochaun Mathis on injured reserve.

That makes up all of the L.A. Rams rookies so far this season. There are 15 total, 13 of them could play, at least a half-dozen should have key roles. Who are you most looking forward to see against the Seahawks on Sunday?

A year ago, expectations were high with the Rams after coming off a Super Bowl victory. But now ... they aren’t even seen as a playoff team. Sports Illustrated agrees, placing the Rams at No. 17 in its power rankings before Week 1. “This is a team breaking in new players and expecting really young talent to act much older than their birth certificates,” SI writes. “It can either create a fantastic kind of momentum or lead to some real ugliness. Do I think Sean McVay will let it get ugly? No. But, do we put a kind of unnecessarily weighty pressure on a guy who is human like the rest of us? Hell yeah.”

It was just two years ago that the Rams were Super Bowl Champions. After an injury-laden season, Matthew Stafford is back under center and Aaron Donald is ready to get into backfields. “I think these two teams are a lot closer in ability than people think. We can’t over-value last year’s results. A lot of things went right for the Seahawks and a million things went wrong for the Rams,” MacMillian wrote in his game preview. “These odds aren’t set right in my opinion. It should be much closer to a pick’em than what the current odds indicate. Therefore, you can keep your points. Give me the Rams to win this game out.”