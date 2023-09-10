Rams vs. Seahawks prop bets: Week 1’s best over/under odds for individuals

If the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, it will set a tone for the season that few are expecting right now. The Rams are 5.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, and in order to pull the upset, some individuals are going to have to have impressive performances in Seattle.

Especially since Cooper Kupp won’t play against the Seahawks in the opener.

These are some of the prop bets you can find at DraftKings Sportsbook for the game.

Matthew Stafford, over/under 223.5 passing yards

We don’t have many examples of Stafford playing for the Rams without Cooper Kupp, so that alone makes betting on this prop an inadvisable scenario. What I can say is that Stafford was over 224 yards in six of his nine starts in 2022.

The big question for L.A.’s offense will be how well the offensive line protects Stafford and the amount of time he has to throw. The Rams are basically starting over at four positions on the line, with the exception of Rob Havenstein at right tackle. Sean McVay may need to lean heavier on his running game this week and moving forward.

Cam Akers, over/under 66.5 rushing yards

Ken Walker, over/under 67.5 rushing yards

It could be smart to bet the over for both of these running backs, as Seattle and L.A. have two of the most questionable run defenses going into the game. The Seahawks used a second round pick on Zach Charbonnet out of UCLA, the Rams could spell Akers with second-year pro Kyren Williams. So it could also be a question of spreading the football around.

There’s also an over/under at 1.5 rushing yards for Tutu Atwell. I’ll take the over.

Puka Nacua, over/under 26.5 receiving yards

There’s been so much hype around Nacua in the offseason and now Kupp is out for four weeks. We have no idea if Stafford and McVay will want to get Nacua involved as if he’s the one or two. But take Ben Skowronek for example.

Last year, Skow was basically a WR2 with Stafford and Kupp on the field. He played in at least 85% of the snaps in each of the first six games. He had 25, 16, 66, 33, 41, and 40 yards, and that was with Allen Robinson also getting some attention.

That’s four of six games over 26 yards. But the two he didn’t get there were the first two games of the season. Is Nacua ready for that?

I’ll take the over just because it could be one thing that the Seahawks are not ready for.