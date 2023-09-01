Cam Akers predicted to make first Pro Bowl in 2023

Cam Akers ended the 2022 Los Angeles Rams season on fire, particularly in the final three games. After all the struggles Akers went through to begin the campaign, he managed to turn around his young career, at least for the time being. Whether the Florida State product has truly unlocked his potential will be a question that’ll won’t be resolved until after ‘23.

Pro Bowl nods aren’t the most accurate representation of the top players in a given year. Remember that Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley was somehow selected last season. Despite the questionable selection process, Kevin Patra of NFL.com expects Akers to take another leap and make his first Pro Bowl in 2023:

“After a tumultuous start to the 2022 season, which included a bevy of trade rumors, Akers caught stride down the stretch. The back generated three consecutive 100-plus-yard games to close the season with 786 rushing yards and seven TDs on 188 carries. It’s easy to imagine an exponentially better season without all the drama. The Rams like Kyren Williams’ upside, but we’ve often seen Sean McVay teams ride one back. On an offense that needs playmakers outside of Cooper Kupp, Akers should get plenty of chances to pick up where he left off last season.”

For reference, former Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was predicted to make his first Pro Bowl last season by the same outlet. Floyd didn’t make the cut despite having nine sacks in 17 games. However, the odds are on Cam’s side as he amassed 345 yards and three touchdowns on the ground off 63 touches in the final three games alone. Not bad for a guy who started the year with zero yards on three carries. Prior to 2022, Akers had just two 100-yard games to his name. While a small sample size to go off of, his projected statline over the course of a season would be deemed All-Pro worthy.

After Thomas Brown took over RBs again Cam Akers totaled 452 rushing yds in 5 games for 90.4 yds/game. He averaged 5.1 yds/carry.



As a receiver he totaled 98 yds on 10 receptions.



If he can do that a full season he’d total 1536 yds rushing and 333 yds receiving with 14 TDs. — Koll_0ne3RA (@Koll_0ne) January 12, 2023

Those last five games were the most consistent Akers had ever played in his career. He hadn’t seemed to figure it out up until late last season. We can debate this topic to death but my gut feeling says that Akers picks up where he left off. LA will need to lean on him early and often to navigate a brutal opening slate where the Rams play four teams who made the playoffs in 2022 within the first five games.

I can’t wait to see what this upcoming campaign has in store for Cam Akers. Whether or not he gets named to the Pro Bowl, I’m anxious to see if the ending of last year was an anomaly or a sign of big things to come. When LA travels to Seattle for the season opener, Rams faithful will soon find out what the fourth-year player is made of.