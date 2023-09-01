Rams place rookie on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams placed rookie sixth round edge rusher Ochaun Mathis on the Reserve/Injured list on Friday, a move expected after he had missed most of training camp and preseason. Mathis should be eligible to return after four games.

The Rams added cornerback Duke Shelley in his place.

LA Rams Transactions:

The Rams kept all 14 players in their rookie class, including Mathis obviously, and have zero undrafted free agent rookies on the 53-man roster. By placing Mathis on IR, the Rams had an available roster spot that was used on Shelley but will still need add a kicker, probably kicker Brett Maher, before Week 1’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. L.A. signed Maher to their practice squad after releasing the only kicker on the roster prior to then, rookie Tanner Brown. With Mathis on IR, the Rams have four edge rushers on the roster, including two other rookies, Byron Young and Nick Hampton. The other two are Michael Hoecht and Zach VanValkenburg.

The Rams have nine days until the season opener.