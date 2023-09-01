Seahawks will be without this star defender in Week 1 matchup vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t likely to be at 100% when they host the Los Angeles Rams for their September 10th season opener. We know that their second of two first round picks, WR Jaxon Smith-Njgiba, is rehabbing a wrist injury and could miss Week 1. Head coach Pete Carroll—while speaking Seattle Radio station KJR 93.3—ruled out star safety Jamal Adams and indicated that their other first-round pick CB Devon Witherspoon is also unlikely to play against the Rams. Adams is still recovering from the quadriceps injury that ended his season prematurely a year ago.

“It’s gonna be after the start of the season; we’re not gonna push him.” Whether it’s a game or a couple games, [they] just want him healthy and confident.



Pete Carroll on Jamal Adams status with Chuck and Buck on KJR now.



Listen live: https://t.co/UJgQcGnu3o — 93.3 KJR (@933KJR) September 1, 2023

Carroll: Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) unlikely to play Week 1. — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) September 1, 2023

That could leave Seattle fairly short-handed in the secondary against LA.

Fortunately for the Seahawks and their secondary, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a setback in practice this week as he recovers from a soft tissue injury. While the team asserts the veteran pass catcher is day-to-day, his status is uncertain for the opener as well. Seattle also added former Rams corner Robert Rochell this week as Witherspoon works his way back into the fold.

Los Angeles is looking to bounce back from a 5-12 season that was trademarked by injuries, especially along the offensive line and to star players including Kupp. A win in Seattle would go a long ways in turning things around and building moment to kickoff the season on a strong note.

Perhaps the Seahawks’ recent string of injuries will create an opening for the Rams to re-assert themselves in the NFC West.