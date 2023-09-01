Random Ramsdom: Dotson, Sean McVay and Les Snead comment on the recent trade

Happy Friday!

The Los Angeles Rams recently traded for Pittsburgh Steelers Kevin Dotson. It would be great if he can bring the kind of impact that Austin Corbett brought when LA made the trade for Corbett from the Cleveland Browns. Check out some quotes from Dotson himself, Sean McVay and Les Snead. Do you think this trade made the team better?

I feel like most (including myself) would say yes to that question. Of course we’ll find out what it all means over the course of the season!

Please check out the other links, we’ve already been covering the Matthew Stafford news and we’ve covered Kelly Stafford’s response as well. We try to stay on top of it around here! Comment on anything you’d like and have a great day!

“After three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dotson is now in Los Angeles with a fresh start he’s eager to take advantage of. “It’s a new opportunity,” Dotson told theRams.com after Wednesday’s practice. “I like the places I’ve been now. California’s a nice state to be in weather-wise, a lot of stuff to do. I like the team, I like my o-line group, so I feel like it’s all going to come together.” It was seemingly only a question of when, not if, Dotson would be L.A.-bound. Rams general manager Les Snead on Wednesday said the team had been trying to trade for Dotson throughout the preseason, but the Steelers wanted to hold onto Dotson to make sure they got through the preseason healthy and didn’t end up needing him. The Rams had also identified the Steelers early on as a potential team to reach out to in order to acquire offensive line depth, given the additions the Steelers made to their offensive line through free agency and the draft this offseason. “And then obviously you turn on the tape, you play the Pittsburgh (Steelers), they’re a fun team to watch,” Snead said. “Their linemen play with an element of toughness, they like to run the ball, they like to go north and south. He’s a bigger player that helps in anchoring, especially in the pocket.” That assessment reflected in Dotson’s self-evaluation and also what other external evaluators saw in him. “I feel like my strength is in run-blocking,” Dotson said. “I feel like I’m pretty good in pass (blocking) also. And I’m a real team player when it comes to it. Everybody on the Steelers, they’ll vouch for me knowing that I’m a good guy, so I just try to bring that energy here too.” Although Dotson was a 17-game starter at left guard for the Steelers last season, he’s not limited to that position. Rams head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday indicated Dotson could also play right guard. “I’ve always loved his game,” McVay said. “I think his toughness, his ability to be productive in both phases, both the run and the pass, his size, some of the ways that they played in Pittsburgh was something that made it a fun evaluation for us. He can play both the left and the right side. I thought he did a good job being able to play on the right side a little bit this preseason and he’s got a bunch of experience.”

Meet the Captains. pic.twitter.com/bX5QwXKp8A — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 31, 2023

“ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky served as the Detroit Lions backup quarterback behind Matthew Stafford in 2015. Orlovsky was the older guy in the locker room, while Stafford was 27 years old. Orlovsky recently recounted on SportsCenter that he had trouble bonding with the younger players. “I remember being older in the locker room making some comments to younger players through my vantage point and that younger player being like ‘I’m 15 years younger than you,” Orlovsky said.”

LIVE: #RamsHouse Press Conference with HC Sean McVay. https://t.co/6mTaEN4KPO — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 31, 2023

“They say ‘sir’ to him and shit, He’s like, ‘No, we’re on the same level here, we’re both playing in this league, let me get to know you,’” Kelly continued. “But he said it’s so different and it’s so hard to get to know these guys. He had a book printed out … of all the guys’ faces and their names. He’s like, ‘I need to know their names.’” She added that the former Detroit Lions quarterback felt he didn’t know how to lead players he had no connection with, and was trying to find a way to do so. “Probably the worst thing I’ve done when it comes to him” On Thursday, in an interview with Local 4, Kelly said her decision to air that information was “probably the worst thing I’ve done when it comes to him (Matthew).” “I spoke on a topic that I think, it’s relatable, to the fact that it’s hard to relate to someone who is ten years younger than you. And I do think that’s entirely true. But I’m not in an NFL locker room, I’m not spending every day with these teammates,” Kelly said. “That was tough. I say all the time, probably not the best if your wife’s name is in the media, if it’s talking about sports. I felt pretty bad last week,” Kelly added. “I put my foot in my mouth pretty good last week.”

Coach McVay provides an update injury on Cooper Kupp. pic.twitter.com/vZ5l2geDhZ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 31, 2023

“Cooper Kupp’s hamstring isn’t cooperating at the wrong time. The receiver experienced a “setback” in his road back from a hamstring injury, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday, adding Kupp suffered a “muscle strain.” Kupp is considered day to day, per McVay. Kupp initially sustained the hamstring on Aug. 1, departing practice due to the injury. Three days later, he was described as being day to day, but eventually returned to practice at full strength. Thursday’s news is certainly concerning for the Rams, who are, as McVay said, “obviously a much better team when he’s available.” The nature of the injury is doubly worrying, too, as hamstrings tend to become nagging issues if not treated with caution.”