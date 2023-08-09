Random Ramsdom: Will Joe Burrow miss Week 4 game against Rams?

There is rampant speculation that the Cincinnati Bengals are hiding the severity of Joe Burrow’s injury, a calf issue that head coach Zac Taylor isn’t that serious. But Burrow’s teammate Ja’Marr Chase has now said, multiple times, that he doesn’t want the Bengals quarterback to rush himself back and to only return when he’s 100%.

Even if he misses the first five games of the season.

Does Chase know something that we don’t, that the team doesn’t want people to know? That was speculated by Mike Florio on The Rich Eisen Show this week, pointing out that Cincinnati is not obligated to say anything about Joe Burrow’s injury until days before their first game of the season. It could be a strategic decision then to hire the severity of Burrow’s injury for the next four weeks.

If Burrow misses the start of the season, this should definitely have an impact on the L.A. Rams: The two teams play their Super Bowl rematch in Week 4.

Either Burrow would be out or Burrow will be playing with less preparation and practice than most players in the league at that time. Burrow returned from a torn ACL in 2021 and threw 11 interceptions in the first nine games of the season. He returned from an appendectomy in 2022 and threw four interceptions in Week 1 against the Steelers.

The Bengals are playing backup Jake Browning in his spot in training camp, but also have veteran Trevor Siemian on the roster.

