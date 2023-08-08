Rams release first depth chart of 2023 season

The Los Angeles Rams have released their first depth chart of the 2023 season ahead of their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s important to note that unofficial depth charts of NFL rosters aren’t generated by coaching staffs but instead by the media. The order of each position should be taken with a grain of salt as things can always change between now and the start of the regular season.

With that in mind, here are a few takeaways I had upon looking at LA’s unofficial depth chart, including close competition for QB2 behind Matthew Stafford and an interesting choice at starting safety.

1 - No clear choice for QB2 between Stetson Bennett and Brett Rypien

Having no set option yet behind Stafford shouldn’t come as a surprise despite Bennett lighting it up in camp lately. The Georgia product received first team reps while Stafford took a day off last week. Seemingly, that’s a good indication as to what direction the coaching staff is leaning.

It’s very likely this position won’t be settled until later in preseason but this remains an interesting competition to keep an eye on.

2 - Russ Yeast named starting safety along with Jordan Fuller

Sean McVay has spoken at length all offseason about how impressed he’s been by the safeties. Still, Yeast starting over the veteran John Johnson III was a fascinating choice. Sure Johnson was re-signed this week but I would’ve thought the team would’ve turned to the vet until the youngsters were ready. Perhaps this signals that the Rams have faith in Yeast producing a monster sophomore campaign.

3 - Tutu Atwell listed as WR3 in Cooper Kupp’s absence

Another surprise came as the oft-maligned Louisville product was listed as the third wide receiver behind Kupp and Van Jefferson. Not to overreact at all as we’ve been let down by the Tutu hype before. However, this could be a sign that the third-year pass catcher is getting it together.

There’s still plenty of time for this to change but this is an encouraging sign that Atwell has been improving in various aspects of his game like blocking. Maybe third time really is the charm but let’s wait and see what the kid can produce on the field first.