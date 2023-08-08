Sean McVay’s update on Cooper Kupp’s injury

The Los Angeles Rams held another training camp practice on Tuesday, without Cooper Kupp, and head coach Sean McVay told the media that he was hopeful that the All-Pro receiver and L.A.’s other ailing players would be able to return soon.

When asked about Kupp’s injury, as well as cornerback Derion Kendrick and tight ends Hunter Long and Davis Allen, McVay noted that they were ‘day-to-day’, echoing what offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said last week.

“Hopefully they’ll be back sooner than later,” said McVay.

The Rams play their first preseason game in four days against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. We know that Kupp wouldn’t play anyway, but the week gives time for L.A.’s other receivers, including Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson, to show what they can do with larger roles in the offense.

As far as having to play younger players, such as Nacua, as well as the cornerbacks who have to compete for roles while Kendrick is trying to get back to the field, McVay said that being an inexperienced roster “can’t be a crutch for us”.

McVay also noted that like with previous season, he’s relying more on practice than preseason to determine who is best suited to start for the Rams in Week 1. L.A. has joint practices scheduled with the Raiders and Broncos and McVay called those settings “valuable and beneficial”, another sign that he’s not going to risk some of his most favored players in the preseason.

“We’re getting better,” McVay added.