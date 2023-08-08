NFL.com writer details how important Cooper Kupp is to the Rams this season

We already know how great of a player that receiver Cooper Kupp is, as well as the gap between him and his teammates on the L.A. Rams, but just in case you needed a reminder this week it comes courtesy of NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal:

This probably goes without saying, but the Los Angeles Rams’ wideout group without Cooper Kupp would be the worst in football. Kupp’s hamstring injury doesn’t sound major, however, with coach Sean McVay calling it day to day.

That must be pretty shocking news for Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, and Ben Skowronek to hear as they battle out for places on the depth chart while Kupp’s been on the mend for the last week.

Is it true? Do the Rams have the worst receiver room in the NFL if they don’t have Kupp?

ESPN’s Mike Clay charted the L.A. Rams at 24th in the NFL with Kupp, but before the addition and subsequent training camp surprise of Robinson.

2023 NFL Wide Receiver Unit Ranks and Depth Charts.



The Bengals top the chart and the Titans still have work to do. pic.twitter.com/jzBTwQHjFe — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 8, 2023

If you remove Kupp from the equation, are the Rams worse off than these teams:

Titans

On Clay’s rankings the Titans are 32nd, but they have since signed DeAndre Hopkins.

Falcons

The development of second-year pro Drake London will say a lot, as behind him are Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge, and Penny Hart.

Texans

Old friend Robert Woods leads a group with Nico Collins and John Metchie, but it is rookie Tank Dell who might catch the most passes, says Rosenthal.

Giants

Like last year, it seems we have no idea who New York’s “best” receiver is as they seem to have a lot of WR3 options, none of whom are likely to do as much work as tight end Darren Waller.

Chiefs

Where would Kansas City’s receivers room be without Patrick Mahomes? It sounds like Skyy Moore might be the team’s leading receiver this season, while undrafted free agent Justyn Ross has been enough of a standout in camp to get consideration.

Patriots

Some recent reports suggest that New England could have the worst receivers room in the NFL despite contracts for DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Rookie sixth round picks Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte have stood out in camp, is that just because they’re standing out next to disappointing veterans?

Bears

Essentially everything rests on D.J. Moore.

Lions

I know that Amon-Ra St. Brown is enough to rank over the Rams without Kupp, but did you know that Josh Reynolds is in line to start? Just want to point out that it is him and Marvin Jones on the outside.

Packers

It’s all speculation in Green Bay with the brightest beacon of hope being Christian Watson’s late season breakout as a rookie. That came with Aaron Rodgers though. Can him, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Samori Toure put up numbers with Jordan Love?

Panthers

Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Terrace Marshall, Jonathan Mingo, Laviska Shenault.

Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Puka Nacua, Ben Skowronek.

I just wanted to see them side by side. It doesn’t look like a huge disparity to me actually.

Cardinals

Hollywood Brown going to play a lot this year? Is he going to be good? Rondale Moore and Zach Pascal are competing against Greg Dortch and third round rookie Michael Wilson.

Do the Rams have the worst WRs in the NFL without Kupp?

It’s certainly possible. It would not be a good group and we saw these receivers play without Kupp for half of 2022. It wasn’t the same as when they played without Kupp in 2018. However, Rosenthal said that “it goes without saying”.

I said it. I compared it. I think it goes WITH saying something because there are some fairly weak receiver rooms in the NFL, at least until we get more evidence in the regular season.