Former Rams WR/TE gets praise from Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson

The Los Angeles Rams basically just took a shot in the dark on an outstanding athletic freak when they selected Jacob Harris in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He had only been playing football for a few years and the former soccer player needed a lot of refinement as a tight end, a position that he had never played before getting drafted with the Rams.

Unsurprisingly, Harris was released by the Rams less than two years into his career. Surprisingly, he’s getting some compliments from his new head coach, Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Doug singles out Kevin Austin, Elijah Cooks and Jacob Harris as WRs that have flashed/competing for WR5/WR6 spots



"Kevin has been the one who's done a nice job, second year coming in and embracing his job"



Tim Jones also gets a shout-out#Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 5, 2023

Pederson included Harris in a group of receivers—yes, he’s switched back—who have “flashed” during their competition to make the roster as depth. Harris did have some abilities on special teams, so he could make the roster in that capacity as the Jaguars attempt to develop him more as a receiver.

Jacksonville could have one of the best starting threes in the NFL with Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, and Zay Jones. Harris would. be competing to sneak onto the roster if Jacksonville keeps six, most likely, and he’s certainly unique: 6’5, 219, 4.39 40-yard dash, 40.5” vertical, 11’1 broad.

But he caught just one pass for six yards with L.A..

Could he have just needed more time?