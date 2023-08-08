Random Ramsdom: Odell Beckham Jr’s wild statement about the Super Bowl

Odell Beckham Jr. helped the Los Angeles Rams win their Super Bowl against the Cincinattie Bengals. The talented receiver was on the receiving end of Matthew Stafford’s first TD of the game, and it was Sean McVay’s first play call in a Super Bowl that ended in a touchdown. LA was cooking up until Bechham Jr. went down on a non-contact injury. It was awful to see and all of the sudden it seemed like the wind went out of LA’s sails.

Of course the Rams would adapt and would overcome and they would go on to win the damn thing, but Odell says that he would’ve had maybe one of the greatest performances in all of sports if not for that injury.

Maybe it’s old news, but what stat line do you think Beckham Jr. winds up with in that Super Bowl if not for injury? Do you think the Rams would’ve ran away with the game if not for that injury? I do. On the day Beckham had two HUGE catches for a total of 52 yards and one touchdown. You can watch the touchdown play here, and yes, I think his night was only getting started. I think most would agree. Of course, we’ll never know.

“Speaking with Peter King of NBC Sports, Beckham claims that the injury was the one thing that kept him from a downright historic day at SoFi Stadium. “People have no idea what I was actually going to do that day,” Beckham claimed. “It was going be the day where I catch 15 balls, maybe 250 yards. The gameplan was for me. We would’ve beat them 42-17.” It’s easy to see where Beckham gained that confidence: after joining the Rams in the middle of the season, he put up 264 yards in the team’s three-game in the NFC playoffs, most of it coming in the championship game victory over San Francisco. After his 17-yard touchdown, Beckham had a 35-yard grab that put Los Angeles back in Cincinnati territory. Eventual MVP Cooper Kupp scored on an 11-yard pass that put the Rams ahead 13-3. Had Beckham indeed reached 250 yards, it would’ve set a new Super Bowl record, passing the 215 Jerry Rice earned in Super Bowl XXIII ... also against the Bengals. Beckham is hoping to make a similar impact on a Ravens team trying to break through in the AFC postseason: Baltimore has made the playoffs in four of the past five seasons but has not been back to the conference title game since its own championship run in 2013. “I think that there’s still some dust on that ’76 Mustang that we need to work out, but the car runs beautifully,” Beckham told King of his 2023 outlook. ““I feel like I’m walking that fine line of gratitude and happy to be healthy and playing football … but also I still want to be great.” “I dropped a pass the other day and I was p***ed about it. Really p***ed. If I thought I didn’t care about this game, that dropped showed me no, I care. I absolutely care the same way I always have.” Baltimore’yearly matchups with the Bengals land on Sept. 17 and Nov. 16, the latter game destined for Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” package. In the meantime, the Ravens kick off a three-game preseason slate against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, WBAL/NFL Network).”

"We'll see you Week 2. Yeah, we'll see you Week 2. That's all I gotta say," said Hilton in response, according to FOX19 reporter Joe Danneman.

“When the Los Angeles Rams take the field Saturday for their preseason opener, they’ll do so with their third offensive coordinator since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017. No, Mike LaFleur won’t be the one calling the shots for the Rams offense - as that responsibility still belongs to McVay - but that shouldn’t minimize the influence of the former New York Jets play-caller. Nobody in the NFL knows more about the impact LaFleur can have on an offense than 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who had him on his staff in San Francisco. “Sean can steal a lot of stuff from Mike now after he was with me for so long,” Shanahan said in a recent interview with The Athletic. “So to tell you the truth, it’s kind of annoying.” Both LaFleur and older brother Matt (Green Bay Packers coach) worked with Shanahan at different points in their career. Matt first served as the quarterbacks coach for the Washington Redskins during Shanahan’s stint as the coordinator before the pair reunited in the same roles with the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons. During Shanahan’s time as the Falcons’ play-caller is where he first worked with the Rams’ new coordinator. From there Mike followed Shanahan to the 49ers, serving as the passing game coordinator for all four seasons in San Francisco and being the receivers coach for the first two. That is a lot of experience serving under one of the top offensive minds in the NFL for LaFleur. The 36-year-old was praised by Jets coach Robert Saleh even after he departed for his creativity in the passing game, which may not have shown on the box scores. While the Rams will undoubtedly lean on LaFleur’s experience as a passing game coordinator, the Athletic specifically notes that McVay and the Rams are already picking his brain on implementing new concepts in the run game. This means that while Ram fans can expect to see the same offense McVay has run since being hired, they can count on seeing a few new wrinkles thanks to the hiring of LaFleur.”