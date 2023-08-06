Former Rams safety makes training camp appearance, will L.A. sign him next?

Former L.A. Rams safety was signing autographs at training camp on Sunday. Will he sign a new contract with the Rams next?

Johnson was seen at UC-Irvine talking to L.A. general manager Les Snead on Sunday but the free agent is only known to be a visitor at training camp. However, Johnson is only 27, he’s still unsigned, and the Rams could use more veterans on their defense to be ready for Week 1.

Will Snead sign Johnson before the start of the season?

Rams fans still love John Johnson pic.twitter.com/7NU4ArbiTc — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) August 7, 2023

Per a report by Albert Breer, the L.A. Rams have been using Russ Yeast as the team’s number one safety next to Jordan Fuller. It would seem then that the Rams have two safeties ready to go for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, but could competition remain open? Has Fuller proven to be at full speed since his injury last season and is he guaranteed a job?

Johnson played the first four seasons of his career with L.A., recording over 100 tackles in 2018 and 2020. He had “green dot” duties for a portion of his career and is a productive tackler: Johnson had 101 tackles and two forced fumbles with one interception with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. The Browns signed Johnson as a free agent in 2021 but released him this offseason. No team has picked up Johnson to this point and safety is in many ways “the running back” position of defense. Players are retired before their 30s with regularity, we just don’t talk about it as much.

The Rams could sign John Johnson, they have the means and he’s clearly still a fan of the team in some capacity. Will they?