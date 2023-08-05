Rams sign new player on Saturday and he makes immediate training camp impression

The Los Angeles Rams signed rookie tight end Camren McDonald on Saturday, an undrafted free agent out of Florida State, and he made an immediate impression on coaches at practice on Saturday. McDonald is 6’4, 237 lbs and has shown promise as a blocker, but his path to a job in the NFL would have to come via special teams at first.

Luckily that’s also what was immediately on display at his first Rams training camp practice.

McDonald was a four-star prospect out of California who started his career at Florida State in 2018. By 2020, McDonald started contributing on offense, catching 23 passes for 263 yards, but before then was mostly working on special teams. He had 243 yards in 2021 and then 312 yards in his final season. Undrafted in 2023, McDonald signed with the Green Bay Packers with the following scouting report by Tony Pauline:

“Strengths: Hard-working tight end with average size and speed. Sets with a wide base, bends his knees, and stays square as a blocker to seal defenders from the action. Works his way back to the ball to make himself an available target or finds the open spot in the defense. Extends his hands to offer the quarterback a target and nicely makes the reception away from his frame. “Weaknesses: Not a natural pass catcher and doesn’t show soft hands. Doesn’t finish blocks. “Overall: McDonald is a hard-working college TE, but he comes with average athletic numbers and limited upside.”

But it was on special teams that McDonald got praise from coaches on Saturday.

Day starting special teams heavy. New TE Camren McDonald broke through a double team tackle in drills and got praise from ST coordinator Chase Blackburn, and again on his technique as one of the blockers a rep after. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 5, 2023

L.A. wouldn’t likely have a role for McDonald at tight end, but he could be worth keeping an eye on for the practice squad.