Seahawks pick up cornerback who was waived by Rams on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams kept all 14 of their draft picks in 2023 on the initial 53-man roster and now they’ll be hoping that one of their top picks from 2021 doesn’t find his footing with a division rival. The Seattle Seahawks added cornerback Robert Rochell to their practice squad on Thursday, two days after Rochell was a part of L.A.’s final cuts.

Seahawks just announced they signed Jon Rhattigan, CB Robert Rochell and C Ben Brown to the practice squad. They released QB Holton Ahlers and OL Greg Eiland to make room. So, already some movement on the PS.... — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 1, 2023

A fourth round pick out of Central Arkansas in 2021, Rochell played in all 17 games with the Rams last season but appeared in only 26 snaps on defense. That made for a disappointing sophomore campaign because Rochell was actually one of L.A.’s bright spots in the 2021 rookie class and expected to compete for a starting role. It turned out that not only was Rochell not a starter, he couldn’t make the Rams 53-man roster and after clearing through waivers has joined Seattle’s practice squad instead of L.A.’s.

The Seahawks host the Rams in Week 1, perhaps also indicating that Seattle head coach Pete Carroll will attempt to get intel on L.A.’s defense from Rochell.