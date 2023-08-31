Kelly Stafford responds to reaction from her podcast: ‘Probably worst thing I’ve done’

Last week, Turf Show Times published an excerpt from Kelly Stafford’s podcast in which she said that husband Matthew Stafford confided in her that he was having a hard time connecting to the L.A. Rams’ young roster because locker room environments are different in 2023 than since the time he entered the NFL in 2009. Our story, transcribing the podcast four days after it was released, took on an immediate life on its own and was repeated on every major NFL website, podcast, and talk show, going as far as Les Snead having to respond to it in his latest press conference with the media. “I don’t think Matthew has a problem connecting with teammates,” said the Rams GM.

On Thursday, Kelly Stafford gave her first reaction to the reaction to her words and what she said in an interview with Local 4 in Detroit, noting that the episode was “probably the worst thing I’ve done when it comes to him.”

“I spoke on a topic that I think, it’s relatable, to the fact that it’s hard to relate to someone who is ten years younger than you. And I do think that’s entirely true. But I’m not in an NFL locker room, I’m not spending every day with these teammates,” Kelly said. “That was tough. I say all the time, probably not the best if your wife’s name is in the media, if it’s talking about sports. I felt pretty bad last week,” Kelly added. “I put my foot in my mouth pretty good last week.”

(Matthew Stafford has not met with the media since the story.)

Rams GM Les Snead says "I don't think Matthew had a problem connecting with teammates." — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 30, 2023

Kelly added, “I know those guys know Matthew and don’t read into it because as we know media can stir things up.”

Just to be clear, again, Turf Show Times transcribed the podcast and 100% of the words about Matthew Stafford having a hard time connecting to his teammates came from Kelly Stafford on her podcast and not “the media”. There was no reading into a situation beyond what Kelly Stafford said the Rams quarterback had said to her at home about having difficulty knowing “how to lead people I have no connection with.”

That’s not a statement that we made up or inferred from Kelly Stafford saying that young people like to look at their phones. It’s a direct quote and if it is true, that’s a significant issue when it comes not only to the quarterback of a team, but to the quarterback of a team trying to rebound from 5-12 and has the youngest roster in the NFL.

If we were to read into anything from her interview on Local 4, it’s that Matthew Stafford’s reaction to the episode, which nearly went unnoticed until it became the top story, led to her saying that it was “the worst thing” she had ever done when it comes to sharing information about football. Does that mean that there was truth to what she was saying the Rams quarterback confided in her? Because what Kelly Stafford did not say was, “This got blown out of proportion and Matthew just meant that people text more than they talk now.”

Don’t take the media’s word for it, go listen to the actual episode of the podcast like we did and judge for yourself. But it sounds like “The Morning After podcast with Kelly Stafford” may not be sharing much about the Rams or football in the future.