McVay: ‘Fair to say’ that Cooper Kupp had setback in recovery, misses practice

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp was absent from the portion of Thursday’s practice open to media. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters during his press conference that it’s “fair to say” Kupp had a setback as he recovers from a hamstring injury suffered during training camp, according to Stu Jackson of the Rams’ website. McVay also indicated that Kupp is day-to-day.

The veteran receiver missed the second portion of last season with an ankle injury and tight rope surgery. He’s been battling this latest soft tissue injury over the last month or so, but resumed practicing just before joint practice sessions with the Denver Broncos.

The Rams travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in their season opener on September 10th, and it will be worth monitoring Kupp’s status over the next week and a half. The Rams’ WR isn’t the only pass catcher in danger of missing Week 1, as Seahawks rookie first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba is working his way back from a wrist injury.

