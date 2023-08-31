All offseason, analysts across the NFL have been down on the state of the 2023 Los Angeles Rams. With just over a week until LA plays their season opener against the Seahawks, it’s easy to expect another letdown campaign. However, not all media members are completely down on the Rams’ chances this season.

Keegan Abdoo of NFL.com dropped his rankings of NFL triplets on Wednesday and slotted LA at 16, tied with the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders. For these rankings, each team was ranked based on their firepower at the top of their depth chart at QB, RB and WR. Here is Abdoo’s reasoning for his ranking:

“Stafford went through the concussion protocol twice and suffered a spinal cord contusion in 2022, while Kupp’s season was cut short by a high ankle sprain. Akers ended last season with three consecutive 100-yard outings, but it would be surprising if he kept that momentum going, given his production over the rest of his career. The connection between Stafford and Kupp remained strong when they were healthy. Kupp ranked fourth in the NFL in receptions over expected (+7.1) in the first 10 weeks of the season and commanded a target on nearly 30 percent of his routes. With plenty of question marks along the offensive line and among the rest of the skill-position group, I expect Stafford’s production to be underwhelming. But I would still rather have him under center than most quarterbacks in the league if I wanted to win a playoff game.” per Abdoo of NFL.com

Abdoo’s rankings per position across the 32 teams are as followed: Matthew Stafford (12), Cooper Kupp (7) and Cam Akers (29). The overall mark is somewhat surprising given the health concerns of stars Stafford and Kupp along with questions over which version of Akers the offense will be seeing.

Having a middle of the pack rating should be satisfying considering how most of the media has expected nothing but subpar production out of this year’s Rams. If healthy, I have zero doubt that the Stafford-Kupp connection will be elite once again. They were already beginning to replicate their ‘21 rapport together until injuries inevitably took their toll.

The only true wild card from this trio is obviously Akers who had a blazing hot streak to end quite an uneven campaign. Will any of the three backs behind Akers push the Florida State product towards even greater heights or are we about to see the Cam of old? It’s honestly hard telling with the fourth-year back who is among the biggest boom or bust candidates in the league.

Regardless of how the Rams look heading into the season, these rankings are proof that not everyone is down on LA. The team still employs a solid core alongside the trio. Aside from the youth movement, you’d be hard-pressed to convince some fans that this Rams squad won’t be going anywhere.

Good luck convincing a team that employs Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp to willfully tank. Injuries are the only way the Rams pick inside the top 5 — I don’t care if the rest of the roster is mostly rookies. — Hunter Haas (@NFLDraftHaas) August 29, 2023

A lot of folks nationally are down on the Los Angeles Rams, but if Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Cam Akers, and Aaron Donald stay healthy, I think they’ll be a helluva team to deal with.



Van Jefferson, TuTu Atwell, Puka Nacua are under the radar weapons. — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) August 24, 2023

No matter what fate awaits Los Angeles in the 2023 season, I doubt their offensive trio will make life dull for anyone watching.