Random Ramsdom: See which player the Chicago Bears claimed from LA

Thanks for stopping by today! As always we tried to find you a few Los Angeles Rams pieces to start your day, or maybe end your day or maybe it’s just a general part of your day! However you enjoy it we are glad to have you.

See which players the Chicago Bears claimed off waivers from the Rams, check out some other neat stories as well.

Comment on anything you’d like and have a good one!

“The Rams signed Johnson as an undrafted rookie out of Memphis this year. He’s a versatile defensive back who can play safety, cover the slot or line up in the box, and his performance in the preseason finale may have been what piqued the Bears’ interest. In that game, he had eight tackles, one sack and a pass breakup, putting together a fantastic game to close out the preseason.”

The #Bears have also claimed DB Quindell Johnson from the #Rams. https://t.co/61cFZVEGwi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2023

Here are all the players claimed on waivers, via the wire pic.twitter.com/Ub15fzT03A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2023

“We just had an open mind with competition at every single spot, and we felt like the 10 guys that we kept did a good job of kind of earning those spots, obviously with (offensive lineman) Kevin Dotson being a late add, he has a body of work and a resume,” McVay said. “Logan somebody is somebody that we still want to be able to continue to work with. Hopefully we’ll be able to get him back on the practice squad.” Yes, there will eventually be a kicker on the roster One of the other biggest developments from the initial 53-man roster was the roster not having a kicker, as rookie Tanner Brown was among the 36 players waived to get down to 53. McVay wanted to keep the direction they’re taking internal. Still, he promised they will have a kicker for Week 1 against the Seahawks in Seattle. “I’d like to keep some of the things specific to exactly which direction we’re going in-house, just because it can’t be official or anything like that right now,” McVay said. “So you will certainly know, as soon as some of those moves become official, once we’re able to do that. But we will carry a kicker going into Seattle on the 10th.”

“Obviously, not all of those rookies made the 53-man roster but the 14 draft picks did and one undrafted rookie, Alex Ward, also made the team, so 15 of their 53 players are rookies. As a result, they’ve assembled one of the youngest teams in the NFL. According to Spotrac, the Rams’ average player age is 25.49 years, which is younger than every team except the Packers (25.3). The Saints have the oldest team at 27.17 years, just to show how they compare to the Rams. This could change as the Rams churn their roster and make moves in the next week or so, but no matter what Los Angeles does, this is going to one of the youngest teams in football.”

What a nice day for Kevin Dotson to be here. pic.twitter.com/rq5EZOMYh8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 30, 2023

“Is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford having a tough time connecting with his teammates? Rams general manager Les Snead doesn’t believe so. “I don’t think Matthew has a problem connecting with his teammates,” Snead said Wednesday. Snead’s response is on the heels of Stafford’s wife, Kelly, saying on her podcast “The Morning After With Kelly Stafford,” that the quarterback feels like he ”can’t connect” with his new Rams teammates. The Rams have had an influx of youth added to their roster since the team won Super Bowl 56. Defensive lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Ernest Jones are the only defenders who started the club’s Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford, 35, is currently the oldest player on the Rams’ roster.”