Rams Announce 15 players added to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced their practice squad consisting of 15 players on Wednesday afternoon. Highlighting the practice squad were offensive linemen AJ Arcuri and Logan Bruss. With just 15 players on their practice squad, Los Angeles has the ability to add one more if they wish to do so at a later time.

On the Rams initial practice squad are:

OL AJ Arcuri

OL Logan Bruss

DL Marquise Copeland

RB Royce Freeman

S Tanner Ingle

WR Tyler Johnson

TE Nikola Kalinic

OL Mike McAllister

DB Cameron McCutcheon

OL Grant Miller

LB Troy Reeder

QB Brett Rypien

WR Xavier Smith

EDGE Keir Thomas

WR Austin Trammell

The Rams will be happy to have been able to retain AJ Arcuri and Logan Bruss on the practice squad. Arcuri played well over the final two preseason games, but still needs to develop as a player. In Bruss’ case, he was drafted in the third-round just last year, but dealt with a serious injury last year and then was unable to settle into a position the offseason. The practice squad will allow him to settle in and focus on his development.

Tanner Ingle and Cameron McCutcheon are two players that the Rams will be happy to have on the practice squad on the defensive side of the ball.

A few surprise omissions from the practice squad were Lance McCutcheon and Daniel Hardy. Hardy was a seventh-round pick in 2022 and McCutcheon had a really good preseason last year which led to him making the roster. DeAndre Square and Christian Sims being left off were minor surprises as well.

Re-uniting with the Rams is linebacker Troy Reeder. Reeder played for the Los Angeles Chargers last season and spent the offseason with the Minnesota Vikings. It’s worth noting that Reeder likely won’t see a lot of playing time. He’s simply a player that knows the defense and will provide depth on the practice squad.

Despite having a high position in the waiver order, the Rams didn’t make a claim. With an many needs on the defensive line and at edge, the only two outside moves made were kicker Brett Maher and linebacker Troy Reeder.