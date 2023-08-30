 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rams Practice Squad Tracker: Who will make LA’s 16-man practice squad?

Who are the Rams signing to their practice squad?

By Blaine Grisak
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams cut down their roster to 53-players on Tuesday. However, now they will need to finalize their roster and also put together their 16-man practice squad. The Rams’ practice squad will likely be made up mostly of players they cut, but don’t be surprised if the Rams look at outside options as well.

Rams Practice Squad Tracker

The Rams have announced their 16-player practice squad. Currently, there are 15 players, which leaves the team room to add one more if needed. The practice squad includes:

  • OL AJ Arcuri
  • OL Logan Bruss
  • DL Marquise Copeland
  • RB Royce Freeman
  • S Tanner Ingle
  • WR Tyler Johnson
  • TE Nikola Kalinic
  • CB Cameron McCutcheon
  • OL Grant Miller
  • LB Troy Reeder
  • OL Grant Miller
  • QB Brett Rypien
  • WR Xavier Smith
  • EDGE Keir Thomas
  • WR Austin Trammell

Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett were the only two quarterbacks that the Rams opted to keep on the 53-man roster. However, Brett Rypien will return to the team on the practice squad.

2022 seventh-round pick, AJ Arcuri is headed to the Rams’ practice squad. Arcuri played well in the final two preseason games and is a player Los Angeles will continue to develop.

This move shouldn't come as a surprise. Undrafted free agent safety, Tanner Ingle, is headed to the Rams’ practice squad after a strong training camp.

The Rams and linebacker Troy Reeder are re-uniting. The two sides parted ways last offseason after Reeder started 10 games in 2021. Reeder spent last year with the Los Angeles Chargers and was with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.

The Rams are adding Canadian tight end, Nikola Kalinic to their practice squad. The Rams signed Kalinic last month to add depth at the position.

Notable Practice Squad News

Rams undrafted free agent safety Quindell Johnson signed with the Chicago Bears after being released on Tuesday. Johnson is someone that the Rams likely would have liked to sign to the practice squad, but the Memphis safety heads to Chicago.

Former Rams safety Terrell Burgess is signing to the Washington Commanders practice squad according to Jordan Schultz.

After signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, former Rams backup quarterback John Wolford will head to the practice squad.

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...