Rams Practice Squad Tracker: Who will make LA’s 16-man practice squad?

The Los Angeles Rams cut down their roster to 53-players on Tuesday. However, now they will need to finalize their roster and also put together their 16-man practice squad. The Rams’ practice squad will likely be made up mostly of players they cut, but don’t be surprised if the Rams look at outside options as well.

Rams Practice Squad Tracker

The Rams have announced their 16-player practice squad. Currently, there are 15 players, which leaves the team room to add one more if needed. The practice squad includes:

OL AJ Arcuri

OL Logan Bruss

DL Marquise Copeland

RB Royce Freeman

S Tanner Ingle

WR Tyler Johnson

TE Nikola Kalinic

CB Cameron McCutcheon

OL Grant Miller

LB Troy Reeder

QB Brett Rypien

WR Xavier Smith

EDGE Keir Thomas

WR Austin Trammell

Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett were the only two quarterbacks that the Rams opted to keep on the 53-man roster. However, Brett Rypien will return to the team on the practice squad.

The #Rams are re-signing QB Brett Rypien to their practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2023

2022 seventh-round pick, AJ Arcuri is headed to the Rams’ practice squad. Arcuri played well in the final two preseason games and is a player Los Angeles will continue to develop.

Former Hula Bowl standout OT AJ Arcuri is headed to the #Rams PS @Hula_Bowl — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) August 30, 2023

This move shouldn't come as a surprise. Undrafted free agent safety, Tanner Ingle, is headed to the Rams’ practice squad after a strong training camp.

The #Rams are signing S Tanner Ingle to the practice squad, per sources | @FanBuzz — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 30, 2023

The Rams and linebacker Troy Reeder are re-uniting. The two sides parted ways last offseason after Reeder started 10 games in 2021. Reeder spent last year with the Los Angeles Chargers and was with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.

Troy Reeder is heading to the #Rams PS, per source — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) August 30, 2023

The Rams are adding Canadian tight end, Nikola Kalinic to their practice squad. The Rams signed Kalinic last month to add depth at the position.

Notable Practice Squad News

Rams undrafted free agent safety Quindell Johnson signed with the Chicago Bears after being released on Tuesday. Johnson is someone that the Rams likely would have liked to sign to the practice squad, but the Memphis safety heads to Chicago.

The Bears claimed two players off waivers: DE Khalid Kareem (Colts) and S Quindell Johnson (Rams). The only player released from Chicago that was claimed elsewhere was CB Kindle Vildor, who was claimed by the Titans. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 30, 2023

Former Rams safety Terrell Burgess is signing to the Washington Commanders practice squad according to Jordan Schultz.

Source: The #Commanders are bringing back safety Terrell Burgess to their practice squad. Burgess won a Super Bowl with the #Rams and is only 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/fAfzGIUFQw — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 30, 2023

After signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, former Rams backup quarterback John Wolford will head to the practice squad.