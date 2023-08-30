Reports: Rams finalizing contract with kicker Brett Maher

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a contract with kicker Brett Maher just 24 hours after releasing rookie UDFA Tanner Brown, according to multiple reports.

Maher was released by the Denver Broncos after Sean Payton secured his former kicker, Wil Lutz, from the New Orleans Saints via trade. He’s played four seasons in the NFL: 2018, 2019, and 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys and 2021 with the Saints. Over his career he’s maintained a 95.5% accuracy on extra point attempts and 81.0% overall on 116 total field goal attempts.

Maher has generally been accurate from 50+ yards, though he struggled from that distance in 2019. Ignoring that down year, he’s made nearly 79% of his attempts from beyond the 50-yard mark.

Brown reportedly was consistently accurate in training camp on shorter kicks but didn’t offer much in the way of distance, so this could be a significant determinant in the Rams’ decision to move forward with a veteran.

The Rams spent three days with Maher in joint practices against the Broncos along with the final preseason game. Maher figures to be LA’s only non-rookie specialist this season, as the team’s punter is seventh-round pick Ethan Evans and the long snapper will be UDFA Alex Ward.