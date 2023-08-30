Random Ramsdom: Who will the Rams add at kicker?

The L.A. Rams released kicker Tanner Brown on Tuesday and do not have a kicker on their initial 53-man roster. Someone will have to be added by the time the Rams play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, who will it be?
The biggest name to be released was Cade York by the Cleveland Browns.
Other released kickers include:
Andre Szmyt
Matthew Wright
Elliott Fry
Brett Maher
John Parker
Parker Romo
Jake Bates
James McCourt
Jack Podlesny
BT Potter
Rodrigo Blankenship
Michael Badgley
Trey Wolff
Caleb Shudak
Will the Rams go with a veteran like Blankenship or Badgley or Maher? Or will Sean McVay choose to go with someone younger? The Rams chose not to make a trade for a kicker, while a few other teams went that route, so clearly it is not the number one priority for McVay. Not that we didn’t already know that.
Which kicker would you like to see the Rams sign?
Steelers, Rams trade grades: Kevin Dotson to Los Angeles
Rams: C+
It’s never not a good idea to take a flyer on offensive line reinforcements. And Dotson certainly adds starting experience to an interior that could end up shuffling first-teamers throughout the year. But there’s a reason the Steelers were quick to invest Day 1 free agency money into his position this year, and it’s very possible Dotson would’ve been released in a matter of days anyway.
Former Michigan State OL let go by Rams
AJ Arcuri fought from the practice squad all the way to the Los Angeles Rams starting lineup last year. Now, he’ll have to do the same thing again.
Arcuri, the former Michigan State offensive lineman, was waived by the Rams on Tuesday as NFL teams cut their rosters to 53 players ahead of the start of the regular season.
Arcuri could return to the franchise on its practice squad in the next week or join another NFL team.
