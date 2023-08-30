Random Ramsdom: Who will the Rams add at kicker?

The L.A. Rams released kicker Tanner Brown on Tuesday and do not have a kicker on their initial 53-man roster. Someone will have to be added by the time the Rams play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, who will it be?

The biggest name to be released was Cade York by the Cleveland Browns.

Other released kickers include:

Andre Szmyt

Matthew Wright

Elliott Fry

Brett Maher

John Parker

Parker Romo

Jake Bates

James McCourt

Jack Podlesny

BT Potter

Rodrigo Blankenship

Michael Badgley

Trey Wolff

Caleb Shudak

Will the Rams go with a veteran like Blankenship or Badgley or Maher? Or will Sean McVay choose to go with someone younger? The Rams chose not to make a trade for a kicker, while a few other teams went that route, so clearly it is not the number one priority for McVay. Not that we didn’t already know that.

Which kicker would you like to see the Rams sign?

