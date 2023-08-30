Who was the most surprising Los Angeles Rams cut or release of all-time?

Every NFL team is figuring out their 53 man roster as each team prepares for Week 1, and the rest of the season. The Los Angeles Rams had some surprising cuts this year and the most notable one to me was probably Logan Bruss.

The 2022 third round pick just seemingly could not stay healthy with LA. This would’ve been his second year, and I really thought Sean McVay and staff would’ve given him more time. Maybe he’ll wind up on the practice squad.

Wow. The Rams released Logan Bruss and Robert Rochell in the final round of cuts. — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 29, 2023

Regardless, every year is a new story, but with some of the same story beats. This time of the year is about rosters being trimmed down. That can lead to trades and just straight up releases.

The really cool part about that is some of these players will get chances with other NFL teams. They may go on to do really well! So being cut is not always the end of a player’s journey, but unfortunately for some players it will be.

As we watched players across the league being cut, I was thinking to myself, which Rams player(s) was(were) the most surprising cut(s) that I’ve ever seen? If the picture up top did not give it away then allow me to spell out my pick: Todd Gurley.

Some of you may say that the ending to his time with the Rams should’ve not been a surprise and I get that. The writing was on the wall. There were so many stories about Todd’s knee and how the Rams could save money by releasing him, which LA ultimately did before Gurley would then sign with the Atlanta Falcons.

Look at how good he was!

Todd Gurley’s 2019 Rams highlights pic.twitter.com/qXFoYgJmkT — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) March 19, 2020

Sorry, wrong highlight (clears throat).

The internet has all types of Todd Gurley highlights and boy was he exciting.

It’s cliché because it’s true, he was a human highlight reel.

The star running back’s rise and fall will surely forever be documented and debated. For me, I just still thought he was the face of the franchise (no disrespect to Aaron Donald!). I figured the Rams would either trade Todd or keep him. I never had sat down to really consider that one of my favorite Rams players of all time, the dude that basically made this team relevant in LA, would be shown the door so unceremoniously.

Admittedly my choosing of Todd Gurley for this article is probably recency bias (he was released in March of 2020). I think a good portion of our Rams readers have been watching this team so much longer than me, and so I was hoping to hear from you!

It can be from any year, any era, whatever you think! Who are some of the most surprising Rams releases that you have ever seen, and why? Please let us know in the comments below!