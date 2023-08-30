Players cut from every team that Rams should consider signing

Every team in the NFL got their rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday. Over 1,000 players were cut, but some will get an opportunity elsewhere or latch on to a practice squad for the season. With needs at kicker, edge, and defensive line combined with being high in the waiver order, the Los Angeles Rams will most certainly be active when it comes to scouring the waiver wire, looking for players who may contribute. Here’s one player from every team that the Rams should consider. Waivers will process at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals - QB Colt McCoy

The Los Angeles Rams could use a veteran backup quarterback and there’s nobody better available than quarterback Colt McCoy. McCoy found some success under Kliff Kingsbury and the Rams offense is similar with McVay. McCoy has similar athleticism to Bennett and would be a good backup and mentor to the rookie.

Atlanta Falcons - DL Timmy Horne

One of the primary positions that the Rams will be looking at on the waiver wire will be defensive line. Horne adds depth and size to a Rams defensive line that doesn’t have either. Horne played a lot of snaps last season. Horne likely ends up back on the Falcons practice squad, but will be a player to consider. Edge rusher Kemoko Turay is an intriguing option as well.

Baltimore Ravens - CB Kyu Kelly

Kelly was a fifth-round pick just this past April and was cut by the Ravens. He was a surprising cut, but would give the Rams some size one the outside as he’s 6’0, 191-pounds. Kelly doesn’t have the speed that the Rams like, but for a team “rebuilding” on defense, Kelly is talent worth taking a chance on.

Buffalo Bills - G Nick Broeker

Earlier this draft season during my Snead’s Snacks series, I pegged Broker as a fit for the Rams. Broeker fits the typical size requirement for the Rams at 6’4, 305-pounds and is a versatile, experienced offensive lineman. Last season at Ole Miss Broeker moved from left tackle to left guard and didn’t miss a beat. He played 50 snaps at left guard in the preseason and gave up just one pressure.

Carolina Panthers - K Matthew Wright

The Rams currently don’t have a kicker on the roster and will most certainly be looking to add one on the waiver wire. Wright is just 27-years old. He’s 40-of-46 on field goals and 35-of-37 on extra points in his career. He also had made a 59-yard field goal. He may be worth a look.

Chicago Bears - EDGE Trevis Gipson

If there is one player that the Rams put in a claim for, it better be Trevis Gipson. Gipson fell out of favor in Chicago as they move more towards a 4-3 defense. The Rams would put Gipson back in his comfortable position where he had seven sacks in 2021. The Rams need edge help and Gipson is only 26 years old.

Cincinnati Bengals - OT Hakeem Adeniji

The Rams may not add swing tackle depth, but Adeniji is someone to consider. He has a lot of experience with the Bengals at a multitude of positions. Adeniji was one of my favorite offensive linemen when he was drafted in 2020. He may be worth a look.

Cleveland Browns - iOL Michael Dunn

Kicker Cade York was also cut by the Browns and he was selected in the fourth-round just last year. With that said, he may be too mentally broken at this point. Maybe a change of scenery would help. However, Dunn is a player with starting experience on the offensive line. The Rams signed him in 2017 so there is some familiarity here.

Dallas Cowboys - EDGE Isaiah Land

Isaiah Land is a very intriguing option and the Cowboys may be looking to sneak him onto their practice squad. With that said, he had 10 pressures in the preseason . His pass-rush win percentage of 13.8 percent ranked third among edge rushers in the preseason.

Denver Broncos - K Brett Maher

Similar to York, Maher may be too far gone mentally to fix at this point. After being one of the best kickers in the NFL, Maher out of the blue couldn’t hit an extra point with the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. Still, it wouldn’t hurt to bring him in for a look.

Detroit Lions - OL Germain Ifedi

Ifedi was one of the more surprising cuts as a former first round pick. However, he doesn’t really fit the Rams’ current team-build. Cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Starling Thomas are interesting secondary options.

Green Bay Packers - C James Empey

If the Rams explore centers on the waiver wire for depth, Empey makes some sense. He didn’t allow a single pressure in the preseason and was one of the better pass-blocking centers. With that said, this is the second time he’s been cut in two years.

Houston Texans - DL Byron Cowart

Chase Winovich is dealing with an injury or he’d be an interesting option off of the edge. With that said, Byron Cowart may be worth a look. There is a talented player here, but ever since he left Auburn, he hasn’t been the same. The Rams could bring him in as a depth player as the defensive line options on the waiver wire are limited.

Indianapolis Colts - CB Darius Rush

Kicker Lucas Havrisik is someone to watch as he went 2-for-2 on field goals in the preseason. He missed an extra point, but is one of the options at kicker available. However, Rush was drafted in the fifth-round last April. He spent some of the offseason injured, but he brings the speed that the Rams like at the cornerback position. Again, the Rams need defensive talent and Rush was a projected day two pick that slipped to day three.

Jacksonville Jaguars - K James McCourt

It's going to be a great day when we can stop talking about kickers.

Kansas City Chiefs - DL Danny Shelton

Shelton is an experienced defensive lineman in the NFL that would be a good veteran presence for some of the young players like Bobby Brown and Kobie Turner. It’s unlikely the Rams would make this move, but certainly one to consider.

Las Vegas Raiders - OL McClendon Curtis

If there are two or three moves that the Rams make on the waiver wire, it should be on offensive lineman McClendon Curtis. He absolutely dominated at the Senior Bowl and brings the size that the Rams are looking for on the interior. He’d be great depth to Steve Avila at guard or even at center. The Rams got a close look at Curtis during joint-practices with the Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers - DL Jerrod Clark

Clark is another player that I would love for the Rams to bring in from waivers. He’s 332-pounds and your typical nose tackle that eats space and can take on multiple blocks on the offensive line. This is the type of player that the Rams are currently missing.

Miami Dolphins - OT Ryan Hayes

Again, it would be a minor surprise of the Rams brought in a tackle on the offensive line. However, depth on the offensive line is very a bad thing. Hayes brings a pedigree from Michigan and is a swing tackle option.

Minnesota Vikings - DL Calvin Avery

Joejuan Williams is a very intriguing option as he was a former second round pick and brings size at cornerback that the Rams lack at 6’3, 212-pounds. However, Calvin Avery gets the slight edge just because of the type of player that he is. Avery isn’t going to wow anyone as a pass rusher, but he brings size to a defensive line that needs it. He’s significantly help the Rams run defense.

New England Patriots - QB Bailey Zappe

Zappe started some games for the Patriots last season and seemed to be a player that Bill Belichick liked. The Rams may be looking for more of a veteran, but Zappe is an option.

New Orleans Saints - CB Bradley Roby

Roby doesn’t necessarily fit the Rams team-build, but was a surprising cut nonetheless. He’s a starting caliber cornerback in the NFL.

New York Giants - CB Amani Oruwariye

If the Rams are looking to add depth at cornerback, Oruwariye has experience with Rams defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. He wasn’t good in Detroit, but is a player that Pleasant is familiar with.

New York Jets - G Trystan Colon

Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Janarius Robinson

Robinson has all of the tools to be a successful pass rusher, but just hasn’t been able to put it together in three years. He’s a former fourth round pick and had 11 pressures in the preseason. He’s more of a project than someone who will come in and contribute as a part of the Rams depth.

Pittsburgh Steelers - RB Xazavian Valladay

It’s highly unlikely that the Rams would sign a running back. Valladay is a player that I liked coming out of Arizona State and hopefully ends up on a practice squad somewhere.

San Francisco 49ers - CB D’Shawn Jamison

Jamison is exactly the type of cornerback that the Rams like. He’s undersized, but brings a feistiness to his game. The Rams may already have this type of player in Tre Tomlinson, but Jamison fits the profile.

Seattle Seahawks - DL Roderick Perry

The options on the defensive line are somewhat limited. Perry would add some size as a nose tackle and immediately help out in the run game which the Rams need.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - WR Cade Warner

Putting this one here just for “American Underdog: Part 2”.

Tennessee Titans - EDGE Sam Okuayinonu

The Rams like tweener type players and that’s exactly what Okuayinonu is. He was an undrafted free agent in 2022, but has shown continued improvement in Tennessee. This is a player that the Rams can develop and could turn into a solid depth piece.

Washington Commanders - QB Jake Fromm

Fromm would not only add experience to the Rams quarterback room, but it would give Los Angeles three Georgia quarterbacks.