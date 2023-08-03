Rams OC gives update on Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t have Cooper Kupp practicing on Thursday, the receiver left practice two days ago with a leg injury and an MRI revealed a hamstring issue, but he was at training camp with his teammates. After practice, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was asked for an update on Kupp’s status and though he left the bulk of that explanation for L.A.’s medical staff to answer, he also didn’t seem concerned.

LaFleur said that Kupp is “day-to-day” and that he “will be fine”.

Mike LaFleur saying Cooper Kupp is day to day and “he’ll be fine” — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) August 4, 2023

The Rams still have over a month to go until the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks and by all indications, it would be surprising if Kupp isn’t healthy enough to play by then. L.A. should get plenty of opportunities to look at their unproven receivers in the meantime, with LaFleur noting that standout veteran Demarcus Robinson has “a lot of swag” and confidence in running his routes.

Rookie Puka Nacua should also get more opportunities and he’s had plenty of work since OTAs despite being a fifth round pick.

LaFleur noted that unlike previous seasons, before he got to L.A., the Rams will have to use the preseason games to find out which players are ready to start and which ones are not. For his offense, that means that we could see a number of key players in next week’s preseason opener against the Chargers. We know that Matthew Stafford, Kupp, Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers, and Rob Havenstein’s jobs are secure and we won’t see them.

Steve Avila’s got the job sewn up at left guard, but the team may want to give the rookie some reps. Everything else is up in the air.

That means the competition at left tackle between A.J. Jackson and Joe Noteboom; the competition at center between Coleman Shelton and Brian Allen; Tremayne Anchrum likely holding the right guard job unless it goes to Shelton; and receiver depth including Nacua, Tutu Atwell, and Tyler Johnson.

Ben Skowronek should have a job as a versatile receiver and fullback. Van Jefferson is likely going to have opportunities in the regular season regardless of where he is in the pecking order.

For now, it sounds like Cooper Kupp will be back on the field soon. Who will take advantage of their opportunities when he’s out of practice? That’s what LaFleur will find out.