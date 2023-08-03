NFL Hall of Fame game, Jets vs Browns: Talk about the preseason opener!

There are a few reasons for L.A. Rams fans to watch Thursday night’s preseason opener between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, besides the most obvious one: It’s football!

The game kicks off at 5:15 PM PST on NFL+.

John Kelly to be heavily featured

Former Rams running back John Kelly is still in the NFL (kind of) and fighting for a backup job to Nick Chubb. He should play a lot on Thursday.

Ogbo Okoronkwo on the Browns

Another former Rams player, Okoronkwo is backing up Myles Garrett right now. Former Rams safety Rodney McLeod, now 33, is fighting for a roster spot as well.

Short-time Rams punter Corey Bojorquez is Cleveland’s punter and in a competition this year.

Zach Wilson

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will have his eyes on this one to see how his former team does without him. LaFleur was partly responsible for Wilson’s success when he was the Jets OC from 2021-2022, but clearly Wilson didn’t have success. Wilson will play on Thursday night and he’s out to prove that he’s not just a flat out bust. If he plays decent, nobody will think much of it. If he plays bad, going against Cleveland’s third string, there won’t be many believers left. The Jets might end up trading Wilson and going with another backup like Tim Boyle (probably Aaron Rodgers preferred choice) and Chris Streveler.

Michael Carter to be let go?

Jets running back Michael Carter has reportedly fallen out of favor and if the team signs Dalvin Cook, it could be Carter on the outs. Would the Rams want to add him to their backfield mix?

Another name on the Jets who doesn’t seem to make sense is receiver Corey Davis. Will New York cut Davis and could he help fill in on the Rams? Will the Jets trade disappointing offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, also expected to play a lot on Thursday?

Tanzel Smart on Jets

New York’s defensive line features former Ram John Franklin-Myers, but he’s not going to play Thursday. However one of his backups and another former Rams player, Smart, should.

Greg Zuerlein is the Jets place kicker.

Talk about Thursday Night Football in the comments below!