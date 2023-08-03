Former Rams offensive tackle released by Vikings before preseason even begins

The Minnesota Vikings have released offensive tackle Bobby Evans just weeks after reuniting him with his former offensive coordinator on the L.A. Rams, Kevin O’Connell. The news comes before Evans even got to the preseason and could spell the end of his career.

It’s a career that has been marred with all the wrong types of stories and reports about Evans since the Rams made him a third round pick out of Oklahoma in 2019. If Evans can’t make the Vikings training camp roster or the practice squad, it’s hard to imagine that he will get a chance with another team now.

The #Vikings have signed T Christian DiLauro (@cjdilauro67) and T Jarrid Williams (@Jwill62_).



The team has also terminated the contracted of Bobby Evans.



Evans started seven games at right tackle during his rookie season, then was relegated to a reserve role in 2020. Evans was called upon for one start at guard in 2021 and then things got so bad for the Rams offensive line last season that they called him up for four starts at tackle in 2022.

In total, Evans played 878 offensive snaps in four seasons and then waived him before the end of 2022.

The Vikings signed him to the practice squad after he was released but then cut him a few weeks later. O’Connell brought Evans back in July and has now terminated his contract before the Vikings even play their first preseason game next Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks.