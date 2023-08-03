Random Ramsdom: Watch Andrew Whitworth mentoring Steve Avila during training camp

Thanks for checking out today’s links! I will be real and maybe it was just me, I struggled finding links and articles outside of the Cooper Kupp injury. It makes sense, not complaining but please forgive me if these links are a little less spicy than usual.

Kupp, 30, appeared in just nine games last season after a high ankle sprain cut his campaign short, one of many factors that led to the Rams going from a Super Bowl title in the 2021 season to a 5-12 record last year. When healthy, he can be the most productive wideout in football. His 2021 season was incredible, seeing him lead the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). He was nearly as incredible in the postseason, accumulating 33 catches for 468 yards and six touchdowns in four games. Kupp returned to full practice just last week after a longer recovery timeline than he was expecting. It didn’t take long for the veteran wideout and quarterback Matt Stafford to immediately show the chemistry that helped lead the team to a title, however. “(Our chemistry) has just been something that seems like it’s ... very natural, and it’s happened and certainly, we don’t take for granted that there’s work that’s involved in that as well,” he told reporters. “Lots of reps and time ... but, yeah, it is nice having that where (when) you come back, you feel like you can (just pick up) from where you left off.”

Losing Kupp for any period, then, would be an absolutely enormous blow. The Rams aren’t loaded with playmakers on offense, and Kupp was still second in targets last season despite missing nearly half the campaign.”

Rams’ Uniforms Called ‘A Mess’ on New Ranking (fannation/ramsdigest)

“Just two years after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the Rams were slammed on our FanNation/SI countdown of all 32 NFL uniforms, coming in at No. 27: “The helmet that the Rams wear is cool, though not any more than the multiple others they have rocked in their franchise’s history. The rest of the uniform is a mess. The rubberish lining inside the uniform numbers is inexplicable, as is the gradient number utilized on Los Angeles’ blue uniform tops. The shade of yellow isn’t bad on the helmets, but it’s just too much when you also combine it with the pants and jerseys.” Another critique that we would add in regards to the Rams uniforms is the patch on the front of the left shoulder with the team name feels like a failed attempt to emulate a soccer uniform. It’s one of the many things on Los Angeles’ uniforms that you just shake your head at. If there’s any silver lining for the Rams it’s that they aren’t the lowest-ranked team in the NFC West. The Arizona Cardinals — who have an entire new uniform set in 2023 — still came in at No. 30. But the Rams did finish behind both the San Francisco 49ers (No. 19) and Seattle Seahawks (No. 20). The classic look that the Rams donned from 1973-1999 was much better than their current uniform set. Heck, the navy blue and gold color scheme that the Rams utilized from 2000-2019 — most associated with the franchise’s time in St. Louis — feels great when compared to their current threads. NFL teams typically are expected to keep a uniform set for at least five years. The Rams introduced their current uniforms in 2020, so they seemingly are stuck with them at least through the 2024 campaign.”

During some red zone work, Bennett threw a perfect pass to the back of the end zone where only Kupp could get it. Kupp reached out and snagged the throw, sliding to the ground while staying in bounds for six points.

The throw was fantastic, right over the linebacker, Christian Rozeboom. But the catch was even better. It’s what we’ve come to expect from No. 10 week in and week out, which is why he should’ve been voted higher than 47th on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list.