Los Angeles Rams cut 19 more to get closer to final 53-man roster

The Los Angeles Rams cut kicker Tanner Brown on Tuesday, in addition to 18 others ahead of the deadline to get the roster closer to 53 players. Several more cuts or trades will need to happen. Other surprises were releasing tackle A.J. Arcuri, edge rusher Daniel Hardy, defensive tackle Marquise Copeland, running back Royce Freeman.
Until they make their next move, the Rams don’t have a kicker or a complete 53-man roster. Here’s where things stand now:
QB (2)
Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett
RB (4)
Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, Zach Evans, Ronnie Rivers
WR (7)
Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, Ben Skowronek, Tyler Johnson
TE (4)
Tyler Higbee, Hunter Long, Brycen Hopkins, Davis Allen
OL (11)
A.J. Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Tremayne Anchrum, Rob Havenstein, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom, Kevin Dotson, Zach Thomas, Logan Bruss, Warren McClendon
DL (7)
Aaron Donald, Bobby Brown III, Kobie Turner, Jonah Williams, Earnest Brown IV, Desjuan Johnson, Larrell Murchison
EDGE (5)
Byron Young, Michael Hoecht, Nick Hampton, Ochaun Mathis, Zach VanValkenburg
LB (3)
Ernest Jones, Jake Hummel, Christian Rozeboom
CB (6)
Ahkello Witherspoon, Tre Tomlinson, Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Robert Rochell, Shaun Jolly
S (5)
Jordan Fuller, John Johnson, Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake, Jason Taylor
Special Teams (2)
P Ethan Evans, LS Alex Ward
