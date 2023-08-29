Rams NFL roster cuts tracker

The Los Angeles Rams have until 1 PM PT on Tuesday to cut the roster down to 53 players and we already know of the first 14 to go from Monday. As news comes out about the Rams 2023 roster on Tuesday, we’ll update the roster cuts tracker here. Use the comments section below to see other news and to add updates you come across around the league.

For example, former Rams pass rusher Von Miller will start the season on PUP with the Bills. Remember, L.A. was hesitant to give Miller the contract he wanted in 2022 and he’s since had a rough go of it, health wise.

The Broncos released TE Albert O even though he had over 100 yards against the Rams in the preseason finale. Nobody expected him to be a straight out release after that performance but he must not be in Sean Payton’s rebuild plans.