Rams stock up, stock down after a disappointing preseason

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up the preseason over the weekend with a 41-0 loss to the Denver Broncos. There wasn’t a lot that went right in that game. Therefore, we’re going to look at the preseason as a whole. The Rams had some players that stood out and maybe earned a roster spot because of it while others didn’t perform as well as some may have hoped. Here’s the final preseason edition of stock up, stock down.

Stock Up: Ronnie Rivers

There may not have been a player on the Rams roster who was more of a bright spot than running back Ronnie Rivers. Many had counted him out heading into the preseason and he has most certainly earned himself a roster spot.

Rivers averaged 4.8 yards per carry which ranked eighth in the NFL among 38 running backs with at least 20 carries in the preseason. This is a player that the Rams will like having as the third running back on their roster while also providing value on special teams.

Stock Down: OL Logan Bruss

We go from a player who’s stock rose the most to another who’s stock fell the most. Bruss’ preseason wasn’t good and after the acquisition of Kevin Dotson, there are serious questions on whether the second-year player will make the roster.

Bruss was moved from right guard to right tackle this offseason. He then played deep into the game on Saturday as a swing tackle on the left side. That doesn’t bode well for a player that has a roster spot. It’s hard to know exactly what to think about Bruss, but his first full preseason could have gone better.

Stock Up: Davis Allen

Coming into the preseason, there may have been some questions on whether or not Allen would make the roster. Keeping four tight ends is more than the Rams have typically kept, but Allen has earned is spot.

The rookie tight end was hurt most of training camp and didn’t get any action until Week 2 against the Raiders. In that game, he caught all eight of his targets and then added another catch against the Broncos. Allen may only contribute in the red zone as a rookie, but it’s hard not be excited about him.

Stock Down: Edge Rusher Depth

The Rams have some serious questions at the edge rusher position. However, this is especially the case when it comes to their depth. Nick Hampton and Daniel Hardy rarely got to the quarterback when they were on the field. Hampton had a good final game, but four his five pressures in the preseason all came against the Broncos. He should have had a sack, but couldn’t finish the play.

Meanwhile, with a lot of opportunity, there was some hope that Hardy could prove to have some effectiveness. That wasn’t the case. Keir Thomas had some success, but had a win percentage of just 5.6 percent. The Rams will likely be scouring the waiver wire during roster cutdowns.

Stock Up: Desjuan Johnson

Mr. Irrelevant was pretty irrelevant in the opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, Johnson really came on over the final two weeks and it’s going to be difficult for the Rams to keep him off of the roster because of it.

Johnson finished the preseason with a team-high five pressures on the defensive line. Despite his smaller size, he was also the second-highest graded defensive lineman on the Rams in run defense. The seventh-round pick should earn a roster spot after being a potential cut-candidate.

Stock Down: K Tanner Brown

The Rams may give Tanner Brown some time, but he’s definitely on the hot seat. It’s possible that the Rams bring in competition between now and Week 1 just to put a little bit of pressure on Brown.

Undrafted out of Oklahoma State, Brown missed two kicks in the preseason from makable distance. His 39-yard miss against the Broncos was inexcusable as both the snap and hold were good. Brown will likely make the regular season and be given the first four to six weeks. However, he’ll certainly be kicking under a microscope.