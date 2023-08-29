Random Ramsdom: See which NFL executive’s son was cut by LA

I am not joyful as these NFL players get cut, but it is news. I do think it’s interesting that NFL executive Troy Vincent has a son, Taron, and he was recently cut by the Los Angeles Rams. Hopefully he can find another team or even be on LA’s practice squad but we’ll see. Maybe he’ll end up as an NFL executive some day.

I wonder if any of these cut players will eventually make the Rams regret their decision,

Comment on anything you’d like and have a great day!

“For NFL executive Troy VIncent, and his son who is defensive tackle Taron Vincent, today is a bitter pill to swallow. Despite a solid career as a defensive lineman at Ohio State, the young rookie will have to regroup and pitch his football skillsets elsewhere. Several reports confirm that Taron Vince has been waived by the LA Rams.

Rams have waived former Ohio St. defensive lineman Taron Vincent, the son of NFL executive Troy Vincent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2023

While Vincent’s next step in his pursuit of an NFL career did not take root this time, he did have the opportunity to be coached by the best defensive line coach in the NFL, Coach Eric Henderson. But sometimes the timing is just not right, while other times the numbers simply do not add up. The Rams signed Taron Vincent in May 2023, That turned out to be a bit late in the process, and Vincent was never able to make up ground to close the gap with the Rams’ more established defensive linemen on the roster. While the early release is not exactly positive news, it does not preclude the Rams from re-signing VIncent to join their 16-man practice squad. Because he stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 305 pounds, he could make a solid addition to develop into a run-stuffing nose tackle. From what we’ve witnessed in 2023 preseason games, the Rams will likely have some interest in bolstering the active roster this season in that direction.”

“Pro Football Focus’ grades were not kind to Los Angeles this summer, though. PFF gave the Rams a 53.5 offensive grade and a 50.5 defensive grade, which were both the worst in the NFL. Their passing grade of 34.0 was also the lowest in the entire league, as was their coverage grade of 49.7 on the defensive side of the ball. It wasn’t just the offense and defense that were bad. The Rams’ 40.3 special teams grade was 5.9 points lower than any other team in football this preseason. Sean McVay tried to remain upbeat and encouraged by the way some of his players performed in each preseason game, but there’s no chance he’s pleased with the showing Los Angeles had the last three Saturdays. Granted, many of the guys who suited up this preseason won’t be key contributors during the regular season but some of them will be, and the Rams need more from them once the schedule flips to Week 1 this September.”

“McCutcheon, of course, exploded onto the scene in the 2022 preseason but was never able to make an impact on the field after that. You can view the full list of announced cuts from the Rams below: Anyalebechi, Kelechi (Linebacker, Incarnate Word) Burmeister, Braxton (Receiver, San Diego State) Davis, Timarcus (Defensive Back, Arizona State) Davis, Tyon (Defensive Back, Tulsa) Gray, Vincent (Defensive Back, Michigan) Hudson, Tyler (Receiver, Louisville) Ingle, Tanner (Defensive Back, North Carolina State) Jones, Jordan (Defensive Back, Rhode Island) Maginn, Sean (Offensive Lineman, Wake Forest) McCutcheon, Lance (Receiver, Montana State) McDonald, Camren (Tight End, Florida State) Sims, Christian (Tight End, Bowling Green) Smenda Jr., Ryan (Linebacker, Wake Forest) Vincent, Taron (Defensive Tackle, Ohio State) AUGUST 28 The Los Angeles Rams waived rookie defensive back Tanner Ingle Monday, according to KRPC’s Aaron Wilson. Ingle shined in the Rams’ preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, recording two tackles — both for loss — with a sack. He recorded a tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders but did not appear in the stat sheet in Los Angeles’ preseason finale Saturday.”

McCutcheon’s story is one that shows how tough the league is. Played so well he made the 53 last preseason, but if you’re not 1st or 2nd string during the season you don’t get many practice reps because you’re always running someone else’s offense. Hard to develop that way. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 28, 2023

“Johnson revealed why he joined the Rams once again. “I just had to get back to basics,” Johnson said during Saturday night’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos. “That’s where all my resources (came from), that’s where I feel comfortable, I feel like the coaches feel comfortable with me, so it was like a perfect fit.” The Rams team that Johnson played for a couple of years ago is much different than today’s. Los Angeles isn’t expected to be anywhere near Super Bowl contenders, like in 2021, but Johnson believes they are “competing.” “A lot of people want to say we’re ‘young,’ but we’re not playing like it,” Johnson said. “We’re having fun out there and getting better every day. We don’t want to peak at the right time, we just want to constantly get one percent better each and every day and that’s what we’re doing. I think the score (41-0 against the Broncos) doesn’t really show the work that we put in.”