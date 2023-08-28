Los Angeles Rams waive 14 players, including Lance McCutcheon

The Los Angeles Rams started the process of getting down to 53 players by Tuesday’s deadline, announcing 14 players who have been waived on Monday. That list includes receiver Lance McCutcheon, the star of the 2022 preseason and the biggest surprise of last year’s 53-man roster, but now so far down on the pecking order that he couldn’t make a deep receivers room.

Players who were waived on Monday:

WR Lance McCutcheon

TE Camren McDonald

LB Kelechi Anyalebechi

DB Tyon Davis

DB Timarcus Davis

DB Vincent Gray

DB Tanner Ingle

DB Jordan Jones

WR Tyler Hudson

WR Braxon Burmeister

TE Christian Sims

DT Taron Vincent

G Sean Maginn

LB Syan Smenda (waived/injured)

The Rams have more cuts to make and could be working on potential trades as they continue the process of getting the roster down to 53. Clearly the secondary is a lot smaller than it used to be.