Rams roster cuts begin: The defense loses two players

Cuts have begun for the Los Angeles Rams. According to NFL Trade Rumors, L.A. has waived safety Tanner Ingle and defensive tackle Taron Vincent. 34 players remain remain on the chopping block to bring the Rams down to to 53 by Tuesday afternoon.

Ingle made a couple of splash plays in preseason, he had a sack and a tackle for a loss. Both came on blitz opportunities. He also got plenty of reps on special teams. Vincent played on the interior defensive line and was not able to gain much ground amongst a group that under-achieved.

Both players were roster long shots and back in May I profiled the UDFA players. Ingle as part of the safety class, as well as Vincent from the linemen group.

Safety Tanner Ingle, North Carolina State

Aggressive, overachieving safety who is under-sized and lacks elite athleticism. In a five- year college career, he started 50 of 56 games and logged just under 3000 snaps. Ingle began as a slot corner and moved to free safety after his freshman season. Ferocious downhill defender whose best work is done around the line of scrimmage. Ingle made 310 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a whopping 18.5 quarterback hits. In coverage, he defended 12 passes with three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. His aggressive play has led to multiple ejections for targeting. Ingle did not get an invite to the NFL combine and did not work out at the NCSU Pro Day with minor toe surgery, but did measure in at 5’ 9” 179 lbs. with 9” hands and 28 1/2” arms. As far as athletic testing, nfldraftbuzz.com reports that he runs the forty in 4.53, but does not cite where the time comes from. Can his toughness overcome his size around the line of scrimmage as a pro? There’s no doubt that he’s a downhill missile in run support and on short passes, but he needs a lot of coverage work. No matter the speed reportage, his lack of long speed shows on film and he is susceptible to double moves. He’s a bit of a tweener, too small for an NFL safety and currently lacks coverage skills to work out of the slot. He does project as a special teams demon and fits the Rams mold of hot motor and football instincts. HIs ball pursuit and willingness to bang heads makes him fit and is his path to a possible role while developing.

Defensive lineman Taron Vincent - Ohio State

Former five star recruit was rated the nations #1 defensive tackle, but was never was able to live up to the billing. At 6’ 305 lbs., Vincent is cut stocky with a low center of gravity and has big lower half. His hands are 8 7/8” with relatively short 31 3/8” arms. His testing at the Ohio State Pro Day was a 5.15 forty, 8 flat in the 3Cone, and a 4.80 shuttle. He pressed 26 reps on the bench, had a 26.5 vertical, and leapt 8’ in the broad. Played five seasons and started 20 of 40 games for the Buckeyes. Vincent ended up with 60 tackles, nine of those for loss, and added 2.5 sacks. Had some injury problems early in his college days with knee and labrum woes. He was a three-time Academic All Big 10. Lacks athleticism, but has the grit to do the defensive line dirty work. Vincent doesn’t create a lot of penetration, his first step and overall burst are not impressive. He does get his hands working early and moves well laterally. A big part of his college role was taking on double teams to allow others space. His footwork looks good too, staying leveraged and balanced when moving while engaged. Vincent was not much of a college pass rusher and doesn’t appear to have the traits to be able to add much pressure in L.A. With a lot of hard work and added play strength, it seems that early-down run stopper is his NFL ceiling. He’s another late-round, high-effort, smart addition. With all the Rams defensive line depth and competition, if Vincent can garner a practice squad berth, he would surpass expectations.

Expect action from the Rams braintrust to come come fast and furious as the clocks ticks down to the final cut deadline.