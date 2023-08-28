Random Ramsdom: Is Aaron Donald the second best defensive tackle in the league?

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the greatest defense players of all time and maybe the Kansas City Chiefs do as well with Chris Jones. Both are incredible athletes. I would guess that both had a very chance to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In a recent list AD checked in at number two behind Jones. What do you think? Would you still rate Donald as the best defensive tackle in the league or do you think he’s no longer number one?

Please comment on anything you’d like and let us know what you think!

“For as consistently great as Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been for just about the entirety of his first nine seasons, it’s kind of amazing how quickly he’s relinquished the title of best at his position. But NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks recently ranked the top defensive tackles, and Donald checked in at No. 2 after being limited to 11 games a season ago. “Yep, Donald has relinquished the DT crown — at least for now,” Brooks said. “But don’t put it past him reclaiming the No. 1 spot with a bounce-back campaign. After all, he’s still the G.O.A.T. at the position — and remains one of the most feared defenders in the game today. At age 32, Donald still possesses “take over the game” ability, utilizing a rare combination of strength, power and quickness to overwhelm opponents at the point of attack.” In Brooks’ defense, this ranking is less about disrespecting Donald and more about pointing out just how excellent of a player Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs is.”

“The Los Angeles Rams will need to trim their roster down to just 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, just as the other 31 teams do, too. The Rams’ roster isn’t as deep as in years past, but there are still some tough decisions that will need to be made in the next two days. With the preseason in the books, there are no more opportunities for players to prove themselves, so what they put on tape is what the coaching staff will go by – along with their play in practice. Below is my final 53-man roster projection for 2023, with many of the positions seemingly sorted out pretty clearly already. Note: Rookies denoted by (*) Quarterback (2) Matthew Stafford Stetson Bennett* Even as poorly as Bennett played on Saturday night in the preseason finale, it wasn’t enough to A) push him off the roster or B) cause the Rams to keep Brett Rypien as the third quarterback. If anything, they can carry these two and then put in a waiver claim for someone like Will Grier.”

LIVE: Postgame Press Conference with HC Sean McVay following today's matchup against the Broncos. https://t.co/xHoreeG2KH — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 27, 2023

“Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports the terms of the trade as follows:

Steelers are trading OL Kevin Dotson to the Rams, sources tell ESPN.



Trade also comes with picks swap.



Steelers and Rams swap 2024 4th and 5th. Steelers get the Rams' 4th; and Rams get the Steelers' 5th.



In 2025, Steelers get Rams' 5th rounder, and Rams get Steelers' 6th — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 27, 2023

Dotson has been with the Steelers since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, starting his first full season at left guard in 2022. In 17 starts, Dotson ranked 31st among all guards in PFF pass-blocking grade, allowing four sacks over 639 snaps.”

Five takeaways from Rams' 41-0 Preseason Week 3 loss to Broncos: Recapping Stetson Bennett, Ronnie Rivers and Ethan Evans' performances, plus other notes https://t.co/CFPC4haPgq — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 27, 2023

“Coach Sean McVay’s squad will travel to Lumen Field in Seattle in Week 1, which is seen by most as one of the most difficult stadiums to play in across the sport. Quarterback Geno Smith and the Seahawks snuck up on teams a year ago, going 9-8 and reaching the postseason. But second-year running back Kenneth Walker flashed star potential in his rookie season, and the Seahawks will add first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a receiver corps that already included D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Oh, and future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner is back in Seattle after spending last season with the Rams. But while the Seahawks have emerged as a trendy pick to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII, they aren’t even the favorites in their own division. That would be the San Francisco 49ers, who the Rams will host in Week 2 at SoFi Stadium. The 49ers will have Brock Purdy back at quarterback after his first-quarter injury in the NFC Championship Game brought an unceremonious end to their playoff run last year. Any team coached by Kyle Shanahan is going to be a postseason threat.”