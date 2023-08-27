Rams make trade to acquire guard from Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams have traded for guard Kevin Dotson, according to Ian Rapoport on Sunday afternoon. The Rams are acquiring Dotson from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a couple of pick swaps after he apparently did not make their final 53-man roster but will be on L.A.’s.

We've agreed to a trade with the @Steelers. pic.twitter.com/PQDn0hKZgR — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 28, 2023

Dotson, who turns 26 before the season, was a fourth round pick out of Louisiana in 2020. The 6’4, 320 lb guard started all 17 games last season for the Steelers after starting in four as a rookie and nine in 2021. It is not clear yet if he will be an immediate starter on the Rams, but it could be inferred that this move indicates that L.A. isn’t satisfied with Tremayne Anchrum, Coleman Shelton, and Joe Noteboom as the only options right now. It could also indicate that Noteboom will not be on the final 53-man roster on Tuesday.