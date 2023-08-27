Random Ramsdom: Could Rams have any surprising cuts on Sunday?

The Los Angeles Rams have until Tuesday to get down to a 53-man roster, but Sean McVay might not wait that long and Les Snead could be trying to work the phones all through the weekend to see what trade offers are out there.

First and foremost, the Rams might be trying to find trade solutions for center Brian Allen and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom. The Rams save considerable cap space if L.A. can find a team willing to take on Noteboom, which may be possible because the offensive tackle position is so thin around the league and the new team would only owe him $1.5 million in 2023. With A.J. Jackson likely winning the left tackle job, Noteboom doesn’t seem like he has anywhere to play unless the team has been very underwhelmed by Tremayne Anchrum.

Allen may lose the starting center job to Coleman Shelton and with Mike McAllister as a potential new backup, the Rams could look for a center-needy team that would be open to a trade. The Bucs come to mind.

Those two moves would be surprising to some, but I don’t think those are the only unexpected parting of the ways that McVay and Snead are considering. Snead was asked on Saturday if the team can keep all 14 drafted rookies and the general manager said that they’ve worked on scenarios with with all 14 and without some of them.

Has running back Zach Evans done enough to hold a roster spot? He hasn’t played much. What about outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis and defensive tackle Desjuan Johnson? The biggest surprise of all would be if the Rams decided to try and get fourth round pick Stetson Bennett through waivers and onto the practice squad. But Bennett hasn’t played well and shouldn’t be enlisted as the backup, so it would be an upset if another team was willing to use a 53-man roster spot on him right now. That makes it a little more likely that L.A. could get Bennett onto the practice squad, while also opening up a spot for a veteran QB.

The Rams media asking questions to Sean McVay, Les Snead, and Kevin Demoff hasn’t pitched much of anything besides softballs, so it’s hard to gauge what sort of news could actually come down the pipeline this week. Are the Rams all-in for the “re-model” or just a few weeks away from the “re-pocalypse”?