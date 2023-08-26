How injury on the Bucs could open door for Rams to make a trade offer

For the second year in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost starting center Ryan Jensen for the season. Now could be the time for L.A. Rams general manager Les Snead to make a phone call to the Bucs to inquire on their trade interest in Brian Allen.

Just to be clear, Ryan Jensen is going on injured reserve now, so he will not play at all this season. Major loss, and a second season lost to one injury. Robert Hainsey will have to step up at center, as he did last season. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 27, 2023

Though we haven’t been told yet if Allen has lost the starting center competition to Coleman Shelton, that news could come soon after the Rams’ Saturday night preseason game against the Denver Broncos. If Sean McVay decides to start Coleman Shelton, the team may be ready to move on from Allen just a year after signing him to a three-year contract extension. L.A. has given many preseason snaps to Mike McAllister at center, potentially giving the Rams their new backup.

Allen played in seven games last season, including Baker Mayfield’s incredible Thursday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders. So it would be a reunion of sorts if the Rams were successful in trading him to the Bucs, where Mayfield is now the starter.

Trading Allen would save the Rams $2 million in cash and against the cap, plus his $5 million salary in 2024.