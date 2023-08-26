Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos preseason finale: Game thread!

The Los Angeles Rams (0-2) finish out their preseason schedule on Saturday night against the Denver Broncos. Though we won’t see Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, or Aaron Donald, the Rams figure to play more starters and key role players than usual as Sean McVay needs to sort out which options on the depth chart should get playing time at key positions. That means virtually the entire defense.

The Broncos will sit practically everybody.

List of Broncos not in uniform for warmups ahead of tonight's game against the Rams: pic.twitter.com/DRPTepxQmj — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 27, 2023

Say what you want about the preseason, the Rams have played poorly in the first two games and will need a strong finish if McVay wants to have better tape to evaluate heading into Tuesday’s final cuts. L.A.’s secondary, linebacker unit, defensive line all have questions, as does the offensive line, receiver depth, quarterback depth, and special teams. A strong night be special teams would be welcome after poor outings in the first two games, both 34-17 losses.

